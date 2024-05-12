Harry and Paul from The Traitors tease new joint project

The Traitors stars Harry Clark and Paul Gorton have teased a new joint project.

The devious duo got up to all sorts of mischief together on season two of the hit BBC One game show earlier this year, where they worked together as Traitors in harmony until Harry was forced to betray Paul in order to take the win for himself.

However, there don’t seem to be any hard feelings between the pair, as they have now teased that they’re cooking up some more trouble for their next collaboration.

Mike Marsland - Getty Images

Speaking to Digital Spy and other press on the red carpet at tonight’s (May 12) BAFTA Television Awards, Paul shared: "Something might be coming that we're working on. Kind of like a Harry and Paul do... you'll see it soon."

"We love working together. Not only did we go on The Traitors together, but we also built a friendship, which is quite hard," added Harry, who remained tight-lipped on any further details regarding the mystery project.

"We built a friendship that was born in hell and fire. So the best sort of friendship to have, really, because we can get naughty together and not get into trouble for it."

Studio Lambert - BBC

Harry and Paul also opened up about The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, with Paul describing her as "amazing" and "incredible".

"She's just like a mum I never knew I needed," added Harry. "She looked after us so well and made sure we were always fed and happy. Also taking us out of the game we were immersed in, she would just be cracking jokes and making us laugh."

The season two winner continued: "But then, also, she switches as well. So she can bring on the show and tense atmosphere, especially at the round table. She sets the scene and that's what makes it so much better."

The Traitors series 1-2 are streaming on BBC iPlayer.

