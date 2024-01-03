Harry Pitman: Sister of knifed teenager says he was an 'innocent hero' as she slams false gang rumours

The family of a teenage boy stabbed to death as he waited to watch New Year’s Eve fireworks have said: “Our baby boy was an innocent hero.”

Harry Pitman, 16, was attacked in a “senseless act of violence” after hundreds gathered near the Primrose Hill viewing platform in Camden.

His sister Tayla, 19, decided to “set the record straight” on false rumours circulating on social media that he was involved with gangs.

She spoke out following a vigil in Downhills Park, also attended by Harry’s mother Amanda Woolveridge, 37, and older brother Patrick, 18.

She said: “Harry was not in any way, shape or form involved in any gangs or with anyone who could cause trouble. He’s not ever been in trouble with the police.

“People are making it out like Harry died because he did something wrong when my brother is the victim here. I’m sick of this narrative that is being portrayed that Harry deserved to die.

Harry Pitman in a picture issue by the Met. Police have stressed that his killing is not being treated as gang-related (PA Media)

“Everyone needs to know Harry was a good boy who didn’t do any wrong. We’re already grieving as it is.

"Our baby boy was an innocent victim. He would never hurt anyone. Harry had a heart of gold. Just don’t let people make out Harry was a villain — he was a hero.”

Police have stressed that the killing was not being treated as gang-related.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, leading the hunt for the killer, said Harry was with a group of friends when he became involved in an “altercation with devastating consequences”.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he died at the scene in north London shortly before midnight.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, and has since been released under investigation, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the force confirmed a second teenager - a 15-year-old boy - was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday evening. An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon.

A family picture posted by his sister Tayla

Derek Pitman, 6ft 3ins Harry’s grandfather, said he always worried when he saw news reports of teenagers being stabbed in London “and now it has happened to us”.

Mr Pitman, 71, told the Daily Telegraph he was always scared for him because “any innocent bystander” could be attacked.

“Something has to be done,” he said. “I think if you get caught with a knife it should be straight away, two years in prison — that’s it. Perhaps that would stop it.”

Mr Pitman, said the family had been in “a daze” and revealed the moment he was told Harry had died. “We got a text from Harry’s dad saying Happy New Year, and then at about half past 12 he rang us again,” he said.

“He was just saying ‘no, no, no it can’t be true’ over and over and then he said Harry’s been stabbed. He’s dead.”

The Evening Standard's front page (Evening Standard)

Harry dreamed of following his great-grandfather George Davis into the army and had set his sights on joining the SAS.

His headteacher Alex Rosen at St Thomas More Catholic School described him as a “bright and promising young soul” who “touched lives with his infectious laughter and enthusiasm for life”.

Harry’s family are asking fans of his favourite team Tottenham Hotspur to pay tribute by applauding during Friday’s FA Cup match against Burnley.

Scotland Yard said Harry was the 21st teenager to be killed in London in 2023, 18 of whom were fatally stabbed. The toll marks a significant rise on the 14 homicides in 2022 but is short of 2021, the worst year on record when 30 youngsters lost their lives.

A spokesman for Royal Parks, which includes Primrose Hill, said it remained closed during the police investigation. “Our thoughts are with Harry’s family and friends.”