'Harry Potter' HBO TV series casting children for roles of Harry, Ron, Hermione

A "Harry Potter" TV series is in the works at HBO, and the studio is searching for three young actors to play the show's leading wizards and witch.

The casting call is looking for actors who will be between the ages of 9 and 11 in April 2025 to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. To be considered, the actors must also be residents of the United Kingdom or Ireland, according to the studio.

"We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting," HBO said in the casting call. "For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated."

The stars of the Warner Brothers movie adaptation of the J.K. Rowling novel, 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, pose in this publicity portrait released August 24, 2000. (Top to Bottom) Rupert Grint who will play Ron Weasley, Daniel Radcliffe who will play Harry Potter and Emma Watson who will play Hermione Granger.

Actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively, throughout the popular and highly profitable film series, which ended following its eighth installment in 2011.

How to apply for the 'Harry Potter' HBO series

Applicants will need to send in two videos by Oct. 31. They should use their own accent in both clips, HBO said.

The first video should be 30 seconds max and include a short poem or story of the applicant's choosing. It can be from a favorite book, a poem, a monologue from a play or something the applicant has created themself, according to HBO. The only stipulation is that it can not be anything from "Harry Potter," the studio added.

The applicant should tell the studio a bit about themself in the second short video, including their date of birth, height and where they live, HBO said. The video, which should be one minute max, should include a part where the applicant describes any family member, friend or pet they are particularly close to, according to the studio.

All applications must be submitted by a parent or guardian, HBO said.

How do applicants record the 'Harry Potter' submissions?

Applicants can record the videos using any device they have, including iPhones and other smartphones, HBO said. Just make sure there is no background noise and the child is looking as close to the camera as possible, the studio added.

"Please record the videos in a quiet, well-lit room against a plain, neutral background," the studio said. "Make sure we can see their face really clearly!"

The applicant can wear whatever they like or feel comfortable in, according to HBO. The videos should be in landscape format, with the child's head and shoulders taking up the frame, the studio said.

When will the 'Harry Potter' HBO series premiere?

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed during an earnings call in February that the series should premiere in 2026. The show is anticipated to run seven seasons, with each one adapting one of the books in author J.K. Rowling’s series.

Francesca Gardiner, who produced “Succession,” “His Dark Materials” and “Killing Eve,” will be the showrunner and executive producer of the “Harry Potter” series. Fellow “Succession” alum Mark Mylod will also executive produce and direct numerous episodes.

"The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved 'Harry Potter' book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling," Warner Bros. Discovery said in a news release. "The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters “Harry Potter” fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will bring “Harry Potter” and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Harry Potter' on HBO: Series casting for Harry, Ron and Hermione