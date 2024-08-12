Harry Potter star Afshan Azad gives birth to second daughter

Harry Potter star Afshan Azad has given birth to her second daughter.

The actress, 36, first starred in the fourth film of the fantasy series as Padma Patil, a classmate of the teenage wizard and a date of Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) during a ball.

Azad appeared from Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire until Deathly Hallows part one and two, where her character helped defend Hogwarts against the evil wizard Lord Voldemort.

The Manchester-born actress announced the birth of her second child on the sixth anniversary of her wedding to Nabil Kazi on Monday.

Azad wrote on Instagram that “our perfect baby girl came into this world and completed our little family” on August 8, while sharing a photo of her baby.

She added: “I feel beyond blessed to give my (daughter) Kyra a little sister and a best friend for life – something I could’ve only dreamt of. (Kyra looks like such a big girl now).

“I was clearly destined to be a girl mom forever. I’ll be taking some well needed time off to rest and recover and soak up every single newborn baby deliciousness with my family as a MOM OF TWO.

“Thank you for all the well wishes and love.”

Azad was congratulated by fellow Harry Potter actresses Scarlett Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson and Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown.

They both commented with heart emojis underneath her post.