Why casting the Harry Potter TV show is such a challenge

All eyes are on the HBO project, with fans and naysayers alike waiting with baited breath to know who will appear in the TV adaptation.

The Harry Potter franchise is a pop culture juggernaut, so big is it that only ten years after the film adaptations came to an end HBO is ready to bring it back — this time as a TV series.

All eyes are on the project, with fans and naysayers alike waiting with baited breath to know who will be chosen to appear in the TV adaptation, but that's precisely why HBO has a difficult challenge on its hands. With rumours beginning to swirl on who could take on the iconic roles of Voldermort, Severus Snape, and of course Harry Potter himself there's a lot for the company to consider.

The Harry Potter TV series will be a big commitment

The HBO adaptation promises to be 'more faithful' to JK Rowling's books, and will likely take at least 10 years if not more to adapt every novel. (Warner Bros)

The challenge of casting the TV series is that it will be a 10-year commitment for any actor who signs up, at least, and that's only if it adapts all seven of JK Rowling's books in quick succession. It'll be a big undertaking in terms of time as well because the production schedule for the TV show could prove even longer than a film.

What does this mean? Well it could make some actors reticent to sign up to the series if it will be such a big commitment, for one. Given the prestige of Harry Potter as a franchise though there are likely to be some who are happy to make that choice.

On the flip side, it will also require HBO to find actors who would not only be suitable for the roles but who could feasibly play them for a decade or more. The movies were a who's who of British thespian talent, particularly in the top roles, with Maggie Smith, Alan Rickman, Michael Gambon, Richard Harris, Kenneth Branagh, Ralph Fiennes and Zoe Wanamaker amongst many of the prestigious names to have made an appearance.

Mark Rylance is said to be HBO's top pick to play Dumbledore. (FilmMagic)

That's not to say that HBO won't be able to find actors from the next generation to fill those big shoes, but consideration will have to made over who could work just as well.

Several names have started to pop up for the series, either when actors from the original films have been asked or through the rumour mill. Fiennes for example has backed Cillian Murphy to play Voldermort, for example, while Gary Oldman has even joked about swapping Sirius Black for Dumbledore in the TV series.

Mark Rylance has been rumoured to be the top pick for the role of Dumbledore, while The Hollywood Reporter reported that Paapa Essiedu is being considered to portray Snape.

Backlash to diversity

Paapa Essiedu is reportedly in talks to portray Severus Snape, and even before it has become official there has been some backlash from a vocal minority. (Getty Images)

Essiedu reportedly being offered the role of Snape has, unsurprisingly, caused a stir amongst a certain minority of the population, who are criticising the casting of an actor of colour in the role.

This is by no means the first time this has happened, back when the play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child began in the West End in 2016 the casting of Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger caused some controversy. Rowling hit back at criticism, saying in a statement that she never specified Hermione's race in her novels and so the character could be played by an actor of any colour.

HBO has said it is committed to having a diverse cast for the TV show, unlike the films, which would be reflected if Essiedu is cast as Snape, for example. Some right-wing publications are reporting that the series is leaning towards "edgier, younger cast" which could well sew discourse over the so-called "woke" approach to the adaptation.

No official announcements have been made regarding the show's cast.

The TV series could flop

The Harry Potter franchise is a juggernaut so it's unlikely to flop, however that's exactly what happened to Fantastic Beasts so anything is possible. (Warner Bros)

It seems unlikely but in the current TV landscape it feels like anything is possible, including for the Harry Potter TV series to flop and be cancelled before it has finished adapting the novels.

Rowling has courted controversy in recent years as she has been accused of being transphobic for comments she has made online about women's rights. Her remarks have been decried by fans, and several members of the film's cast like Daniel Radcliffe have also spoken out in support of the trans community. With this continuing to rumble on, there is the chance that viewers will simply choose not to tune in and support the series.

Or there is simply the possibility that the TV series will not work as well as the movies, in a similar way to Fantastic Beasts for example, and if the franchise's dedicated fanbase aren't interested they could turn off, leading to it becoming a flop.

The reason this seems unlikely is because the franchise continues to be going strong regardless of the current controversy around JK Rowling. (Warner Bros)

The reason this seems unlikely is because the franchise continues to be going strong regardless of the current controversy around Rowling. While some fans of the series have decried the author for her remarks, HBO has also doubled down in its support of her.

In a statement, HBO said: "[Warner Bros has] been working with J.K. Rowling and in the Harry Potter business for over 20 years [and] her contribution has been invaluable.

"We are proud to once again tell the story of Harry Potter — the heartwarming books that speak to power of friendship, resolve and acceptance. JK Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement."

The Harry Potter TV series is expected to be released in 2026.