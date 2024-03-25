'Harry problem' is the 'last thing on minds of William and Kate’

The Prince and Princess of Wales have put the “Harry problem” to the back of their minds — and reportedly have no plans to meet him when he visits Britain.

Harry and Meghan are believed to have made contact with William and Kate “privately” on Friday after the princess revealed she was being treated for cancer.

Harry is hoping to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in May to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

But there are currently believed to be no plans for a reconciliation during the visit.

Sources close to William and Kate have suggested that, with both Kate and the King’s cancer diagnosis, the “Harry problem” is the last thing on their minds, according to The Telegraph.

It was also claimed in the US that Harry and Meghan only learned about Kate’s condition at the same time the world heard the news.

It was Harry’s decision to quit as a working royal that was said to have ruptured the relationship between the brothers.

But it is believed the real damage was done when the Duke and his wife Meghan went public with their views on the royal family and the reasons behind their departure in a bombshell TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Even more damage was done to the brother’s relationship when Harry published his tell-all memoir Spare which is said to have all but destroyed what remained of his relationship with William.

In an interview with Good Morning America last month Harry said he believed King Charles' cancer diagnosis might serve to unite the Royal Family more closely.

He made an emergency dash back to the UK from California to see the King following his father’s cancer diagnosis in February.

He said: “Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I’m grateful for that.”

Asked if his father’s diagnosis could have a "reunifying effect" on the family, Harry added: "Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together.

“I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Harry met his father during a whistlestop visit to the UK less than 24 hours after the announcement about Charles’ health.

But there was no meeting with his brother, the Prince of Wales, after Harry spent 45 minutes seeing their father.

Last month Harry admitted he is considering seeking US citizenship following his move to California.