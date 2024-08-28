Harry Styles Attends Bandmate Niall Horan's Concert — and Sings Along to One Direction's 'Stockholm Syndrome'

The song is from the band's 2014 studio album 'Four,' which was the last one to feature all the original members

Jeff Spicer/Getty; Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Harry Styles; Niall Horan

It is a big day for One Direction fans!

Harry Styles, 30, was spotted in the audience of Niall Horan’s The Show Live on Tour concert at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

A video shared by a fan on social media sees Styles dancing as the Irish singer, 30, performs a cover of the One Direction song "Stockholm Syndrome" from their 2014 studio album Four.

The album was the last one to feature the original members of the band, Styles, Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, as Malik left the band in 2015, ahead of the release of Made in the A.M., which was their fifth and final album before going on an indefinite hiatus.

Jon Furniss/WireImage Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan of One Direction in London in October 2011

In the video, Styles is seen wearing a yellow cardigan and a white T-shirt as he moves to the beat of the song, at one point, waving his arms in the air. He also wore a crossbody bag and was rocking some facial hair.

The background noise is of Horan singing the lyrics, "Oh, baby, you got me tied down. Oh, baby, I'll never leave if you keep holding me this way."

Horan’s concert follows the 2023 release of his third solo album, The Show, which came out last November. He has future tour stops planned in Aberdeen, Scotland; London; Munich; Mexico City and more.

The tour has attracted a few major music artists, including Ed Sheeran, who joined Horan on stage during a stop in Dublin. “Another great memory,” Horan wrote of the moment on Instagram.

Rich Fury/Getty Niall Horan performs on stage in Arizona in December 2023

A live version of the album is set to release on Sept. 5 with the first single "Heaven" out now.

Meanwhile, Styles has been keep a low profile since his busy past few years, which saw the release of his movies Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman, as well as his 2022 album Harry House and a subsequent tour.

Earlier this summer, the "As It Was" singer joined Stevie Nicks on stage for a duet of "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" and "Landslide" at the BST Hyde Park concert series in London.

Before Styles arrived on stage, Nicks told the audience that she asked Styles to join her for the duet to commemorate what would have been her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie’s 81st birthday, according to Variety and Deadline.

JMEnternational/Getty Harry Styles performs on stage in London in February 2023

As of late, Styles has been seemingly reminiscent of his time in One Direction as, last year, he shared a gym selfie of himself wearing old merchandise from the band on social media before deleting it. He addressed the incident later on tour, saying, "I guess some of us have secrets. Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story.”

Earlier that year, the singer gave a shout-out to his boy band beginnings at the 2023 BRIT Awards, where he thanked his former bandmates during his acceptance speech for British artist of the year.

"I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much," he said in his speech.

In June, X Factor judge Simon Cowell revealed his doubts that One Direction will ever reunite while speaking with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast.

He explained some of the contractual difficulties as each of the band members owns a percentage of the One Direction name. "If one band member says for whatever reason that they don’t want to tour, it can stop the others from touring," he said.

When asked if he feels the band would ever reform, Cowell said, "I doubt it."



