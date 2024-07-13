Harry Styles Joins Stevie Nicks Onstage for 'Landslide' Tribute to Christine McVie

McVie, who died in November 2022, would have celebrated her 81st birthday on July 12

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic Harry Styles, Stevie Nicks on March 29, 2019 in New York City.

Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks have reunited on stage once more!

The Fleetwood Mac singer was joined by Styles, 30, for a duet of “Stop Dragging My Heart Around” and “Landslide” at the BST Hyde Park concert series on Friday, July 12, in London.

Before the former One Direction member arrived on stage, Nicks, 76, told the audience that she asked Styles to join her for the duet to commemorate what would have been her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie’s 81st birthday, reports Variety and Deadline.

McVie’s birthday was July 12. She died of a stroke on Nov. 30, 2022 and was 79.

“At the end of the show, since the end of last year and since Christine passed away, I would say something about her, and I asked Harry to do this with me and it’s a lot to ask someone to sing a heavy song about a best friend that died so suddenly and so sadly,” Nicks said. “What I want to say to you is that Christine was Harry’s girl, she was my girl, she was your girl, and she loved all of you, and today would’ve been her birthday.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks on March 29, 2019 in New York City.

Nicks said that when dealing with heavy moments, she typically turns to the stage, per Variety.

“One thing that my mom used to say to me when I was little was… When I was hurt, she’d go ‘Stevie when you’re hurt, you always run to the stage,' " Nicks said. "And that’s what I’ve been doing since Chris passed away.”

During the performance, Styles commemorated McVie and wore an embroidered songbird pin, referencing McVie's piano ballad, “Songbird,” from Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours.

Nicks and Styles previously performed together twice in 2019, the year Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. First, they performed “Landslide” at the March 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony at Barclays Center in New York City.

The second time was in December 2019, when Nicks joined Styles during a special one-night performance at The Forum in Los Angeles when to celebrate the release of his album Fine Line.

Helene Pambrun Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks in December 2019 in Los Angeles.

After Styles released Fine Line, Nicks celebrated the singer’s accomplishment with high praise and told him that the album was his Rumors. The album was the band’s most successful release, garnering the group the 1978 Grammy Award for album of the year and becoming one of the highest-selling albums in history, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide.

“Way to go H.~ it is your [Rumours]…,” Nicks wrote in her March 2020 X (formerly known as Twitter) post.



