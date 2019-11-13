Harry Styles Just Did the Impossible

Eliud Kipchoge ran a marathon in under two hours. Alex Honnold free-soloed 900 feet of sheer rock at Yosemite’s El Capitan cliff. Simone Biles performs a gymnastics maneuver so transcendent and unprecedented that it is referred to simply as “The Biles.” Steph Curry won the NBA’s MVP award in back-to-back seasons. And on the list of the most incredible displays of human potential, those all sit a notch or three below this one: Harry Styles, wearing three colossal fits in a 24-hour span. That’s not a misprint; we’re perfectly aware that, yesterday, we named Harry Styles and his Gucci coat and roomy flared pants the Big Fit of the Day. Today’s fits are just that good. And so, for the first time in Big Fit history, Styles has made an irrefutable claim to the title two consecutive days in a row.

He did it in impressive fashion, too, pulling off the elusive Second Fit™ on day two of his sartorial tour de force. Styles’s first look stars a Lanvin sweater with a herd of sheep running across it. The pants are pinstriped, the boots pink, the fit monumental. The second fit, which Styles wore while prepping for his appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, is built on the strong foundation of pink checked trousers. On top, he is dressed to see his grandma on Christmas: darling red sweater with a plaid collared shirt peeking out of it. At this moment, Styles is pulling off what we’re referring to as Fitchella—a multi-day event in which he is always the headliner. We made this helpful diagram to help you understand:

Folks, we’ve just witnessed history. We are now living in the AHSTBF (After Harry Styles’s Two Big Fits) era. The limits of human potential have been reshaped like wet clay in the masterful hands of Mr. Styles. Someone phone the Guinness World Records; someone phone the Pope. Last night, Styles must have stood in his hotel room with his hands clasped about mid-waist because he knew he had to do it to ‘em. And then, by God, he did. Thank you, Harry.

Originally Appeared on GQ

