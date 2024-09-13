Harry Styles makes surprise London Fashion Week appearance — and the best celebrity looks on the front row

London Fashion Week has returned, and with 48 on-schedule shows taking place – headline acts including Burberry’s Monday afternoon mega-show and JW Anderson’s always star-studded event which falls on Sunday morning — there is to be no shortage of celebrity sightings.

So much was true at Friday lunchtime, as a pop-star sized gap next to Anna Wintour at S.S.Daley’s Spring Summer 2025 collection was filled by one Harry Styles. Rocking a mod-trim, navy Daley suit and some scruffy plimsole trainers, he giggled merrily with Vogue’s editor-in-chief who sported a Kamala Harris scarf to the catwalk at the Royal Academy of Arts. It comes after Steven Stokey-Daley won the Queen Elizabeth II award for fashion design on Thursday. Styles also bought a minitory stake of his business this January. The appearance has certainly given the season a spring in its step.

Below, find the best VIP spots, from Kate Beckinsale and Ellie Goulding at Harris Reed to Bimini Bon Boulash at Di Petsa.

Anna Wintour and Harry Styles at S.S. Daley’s Spring Summer 2025 show

Golda Roshouvel, Sebastian Croft and Emma Corrin at S.S. Daley’s Spring Summer 2025 show

Harry Styles and Steven Stokey-Daley at S.S. Daley’s Spring Summer 2025 show

Bimini Bon Boulash at Di Petsa’s Spring Summer 2025 show

Adot Gak at the Completedworks’ Spring Summer 2025 show

Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Bethany Antonia, Kate Beckinsale, Ellie Goulding and Saffron Hocking at Harris Reed’s Spring Summer 2025 show

Maxim Magnus at Harris Reed’s Spring Summer 2025 show

Dame Zandra Rhodes, Sophia Hadjipanteli and Andrew Logan at the Oxfam Style For Change show