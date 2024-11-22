Harshita Brella: Family of woman found dead in car boot in London release statement as manhunt for husband continues

The family of a woman found dead in a car boot in London have paid tribute to her.

In a statement released through Northamptonshire Police, the family of Harshita Brella, 24, said: "You left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

"We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us.

"We miss you in every moment of our life."

Police launched an investigation after Ms Brella's body was found inside the boot of a silver Vauxhall Corsa parked in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Thursday 14 November.

Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is the prime suspect in the police investigation.

An international manhunt to find the 23-year-old continues. Detectives suspect he has fled the country.

Police believe he killed Ms Brella on the evening of Sunday 10 November and drove the Corsa to Brisbane Road in east London from Corby, Northamptonshire in the early hours of the next day.

Officers began searching for Ms Brella after receiving a call with concerns for her welfare on 13 November.

At an inquest on Wednesday, senior coroner Anne Pember said the preliminary cause of death has been given as manual strangulation, pending further test results.

The tribute comes as police released a CCTV image of the couple from the night detectives believe she was killed.

Read more from Sky News:

Sister of Harshita Brella says she 'can't live without' sibling

The image shows the pair walking in the area around the Corby Boating Lake on Sunday, 10 November.

On Tuesday, police released other CCTV images of Lamba in Ilford after he is alleged to have abandoned the car containing Ms Brella's body.

A police spokesman preivously confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and was made the subject of a domestic violence protection order at Northampton Magistrates' Court in September.

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of previous contact with Ms Brella.