Harshita Brella: Husband of woman found dead in car boot had been arrested over domestic abuse report

The husband of a woman whose body was found in a car boot had been arrested two months before over a domestic abuse report, according to the police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it would investigate officers' contact with Harshita Brella, 24, and her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23.

Ms Brella's body was found in a Vauxhall Corsa parked in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of 14 November.

A post-mortem examination found she died from strangulation.

Police believe she was killed on 10 November and her body driven to London from the couple's home in Corby, Northamptonshire.

An international manhunt is under way to find Mr Lamba, who police think has fled the country.

IOPC regional director Derrick Campbell said it was investigating after Northamptonshire Police referred itself to the watchdog.

"We will be examining the police response to Ms Brella's report of domestic abuse made at the end of August this year," said Mr Campbell.

"We understand Mr Lamba was arrested by Northamptonshire Police on 3 September and was released with bail conditions and a domestic violence protection notice imposed on him.

"We will look into further contact Northamptonshire Police had with Ms Brella concerning the case.

"Our investigation will consider the actions and decisions taken by Northamptonshire Police in relation to the report made by Ms Brella and their subsequent investigation."

Northamptonshire Police said officers began searching for Ms Brella after receiving a call with concerns for her welfare on 13 November - the day before she was found dead.

Last week, CCTV was released of the couple walking at a boating lake on 10 November, the same date police believe she was killed.

The East Midlands major crime unit and the National Crime Agency are also involved in the hunt for Pankaj Lamba.

People with relevant information can call 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or online at mipp.police.uk