Harshita Brella latest: Manhunt launched for husband who ‘fled country’ after body found inside car boot

An international manhunt has been launched for a husband after his wife was found dead inside a car boot almost 100 miles from her home.

Northamptonshire Police released a CCTV image of Pankaj Lamba, who they have named as a suspect in the murder of Harshita Brella, 24, earlier this month.

Detectives said they believe Lamba has now fled the country.

Ms Brella was found in the car on Brisbane Road, Ilford, after detectives discovered her missing from her home in Corby, Northamptonshire, following calls about her welfare last week.

The search for Ms Brella led officers to an empty car in east London, where they discovered her body – more than 95 miles from her home.