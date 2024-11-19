Harshita Brella murder: Family say they want 'justice' for their daughter

The mother of Harshita Bella has said she wants “justice” for her daughter after she was found dead in the boot of a car in east London.Pankaj Lamba is suspected of murdering his wife Ms Brella, from Corby in Northamptonshire, before dumping her body in the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford.An international manhunt is underway for Lamba, who has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of the 24-year-old. Detectives believe he has fled the country.