Harshita Brella murder: 'We miss you in every moment of our life' say family in tribute to 24-year-old

A photo of Harshita Brella, issued by her family
The family of Harshita Brella say they will “never forget” her “till our last breath” in an emotional tribute to the 24-year-old who is believed to have been murdered by her husband.

Northamptonshire Police detectives believe Harshita was murdered in her hometown of Corby on the evening of November 10 before her body was driven to Ilford in east London in the car boot the next day.

In a statement issued on Friday lunchtime, her family said: “Harshita, you left this world but you are still with us in our hearts and will always be there.

“We will never forget you till our last breath. Always stay with us.

“We miss you in every very moment of our life.”

Harshita’s body was discovered in the boot of a silver Vauxhall Corsa parked in Brisbane Road, Ilford, in the early hours of November 14.

An international manhunt is underway for her husband Pankaj Lamba, 23, who is the prime suspect in her killing.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

