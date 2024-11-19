Harshita Brella’s parents ‘want justice’ for murdered daughter

Ms Brella’s body was discovered almost 100 miles away from her home, inside a vehicle in Ilford, east London, on Thursday - Northamptonshire Police

The parents of a murdered woman whose body was found in a car boot have said they “want justice” for their daughter.

An international manhunt is under way for the husband of Ms Brella, of Corby, after Northamptonshire Police named Pankaj Lamba as the prime suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella.

Speaking from India, Ms Brella’s mother, Sudesh Kumari, told BBC News: “I just want justice for my daughter.”

Her father, Satbir Brella, said: “I want my son-in-law to be brought to justice and I want my daughter’s body brought home.”

A murder inquiry was launched after Ms Brella’s body was found inside the boot of a vehicle on Brisbane Road in Ilford, east London, close to an entrance to Valentines Park in the early hours of Thursday.

Police are searching for Pankaj Lamba in connection with the murder of his wife Harshita Brella - Northamptonshire Police

Ms Brella’s sister, Sonia Dabas, said her sibling was “very excited” to move to the UK in April following an arranged marriage with Mr Lamba but “didn’t live a very happy life” after settling in the country.

She added that her sister had worked in a warehouse and Mr Lamba was a student in London.

The family said they last spoke to Ms Brella by phone on November 10 and that her phone was off for the next two days, BBC News reported.

Ms Dabas said the family “thought something was wrong” by November 13 and asked people to file a complaint.

Ms Brella’s body was discovered in a car in East London - Terry Harris

A neighbour has said she heard two blistering rows, one involving a woman who “sounded scared”, in the days before Ms Brella’s body was discovered.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Paul Cash told a press conference in Kettering: “Inquiries lead us to suspect that Harshita was murdered in Northamptonshire earlier this month by her husband Pankaj Lamba.

“We suspect Lamba transported Harshita’s body from Northamptonshire to Ilford by car. We believe he has now fled the country.”

Earlier, a police spokesman confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and in early September was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.