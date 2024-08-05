Hartford farmhouse fire causes hours long road closure

CBC

The man who was lit on fire in an alleged assault in Surrey, B.C., on Friday continues to be treated for serious injuries, his family says.Rahat Rao, originally from Pakistan, was identified by family as the victim in the public attack. Rao is the owner of SNS Currency Exchange near Surrey Central station, and has been living in the city for more than 30 years.His brother-in-law Munir Riasat confirmed his identity to CBC News on Sunday, adding that Rao remains in hospital for serious burns after