Couple who joined Hartlepool riot after bingo session jailed for violent disorder

Steven Mailen (L) and Ryan Sheers were each jailed for two years and two months - Cleveland Police

A former school governor who claimed he and his boyfriend joined a riot after going to an afternoon bingo session is among the rioters jailed on Thursday.

Steven Mailen, 54, and Ryan Sheers, 28, ended up “at the very forefront of the mob” in Hartlepool on July 31 and were charged with violent disorder.

Sheers, who was also jailed, sobbed in court as he was sentenced.

The court heard the pair had become involved in the rioting after their post-bingo lager ran out and they left home to go to the local shop, discovering there were some 200 to 300 people out on the streets.

Rachel Master, prosecuting, said Mailen shouted abuse at officers, kicked a police constable repeatedly in the shins, and used gestures and language that incited the crowd to “use violence against the police”.

Sheers shouted at police officers “I pay your wages” before he was bitten on the backside by a police dog, she added.

Their lawyer Nigel Soppitt argued at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday that both men rejected Right-wing ideology and as a same-sex couple in Hartlepool had been the subject of prejudice.

But Judge Francis Laird, KC, said the public were “rightly outraged by this behaviour” and handed both men sentences of two years and two months.

“For this scale of aggressive offending only a custodial sentence can be justified,” the judge stated.

Their sentences came as the policing minister claimed that tough punishments handed out to rioters were already working in calming unrest on Britain’s streets.

Dame Diana Johnson told Times Radio: “If you get involved in criminal activity in the way that’s happened in the last few days, you will be held to account.”

Relatives of 19-year-old Kieron Gatenby, who hurled objects at police while chanting racial slurs and the name of Tommy Robinson, burst into tears at the same court as he was sent to prison.

On arrest, he claimed to have no Right-wing tendencies and pointed out he had three mixed race half brothers.

His lawyer Calum McNicholas told the court he “could not find any evidence of racist attitudes” in him.

‘Racist chanting truly disgraceful’

Judge Laird said he had watched footage of the racist chanting and described Gatenby’s behaviour as “truly disgraceful” as he sentenced him to 16 months behind bars.

Carl Holliday, 30, who had hurled metal sheets at police in Hartlepool after drinking 30 cans of lager, appeared before the same judge.

His lawyer Duncan McReddie invited the judge to deal with him as a “drunken fool” who did not harbour any far-Right leanings. Holliday was jailed for two years and eight months.

At Liverpool Crown Court a grandfather was jailed for joining a group of about 100 people who set fire to bins, damaged businesses and buildings and threw missiles at police in the city on Aug 3.

When William Nelson Morgan, 69, was arrested, he told officers to get off him and body-worn footage showed him saying “I’m f---ing 70”.

In response, an officer said: “Well, why are you at a f---ing riot?”

Morgan was jailed for two years and eight months.

Judge Andrew Menary KC, the Recorder of Liverpool, said: “Your advancing years plainly did not prevent you from playing an active part in a disturbance on County Road.”

He added: “You were seen at the front of the mob, holding in your hand a wooden cosh, a small truncheon, which you plainly had with you to use as a weapon.

“When officers tried to arrest you, you resisted with such force it took three of them to detain you.”