Hartman's Distilling Co. attempts Guinness World Record for the largest mint julep cocktail
We're talking about a drink that's five feet tall and 207 gallons. A mint julep with 35 gallons of bourbon and 400 pounds of crushed ice.
We're talking about a drink that's five feet tall and 207 gallons. A mint julep with 35 gallons of bourbon and 400 pounds of crushed ice.
"If my genetics are at least half that good, I'm solid," said Willis of her mother's "bangin'" body
The couple's designer friend says she's "heartbroken" for them.
Three bodies were found Friday in the Mexican region where an American and two Australians have been missing for several days, multiple sources told CNN.
Dannielynn and her father Larry Birkhead made their annual appearance at the Barnstable-Brown Gala during the Kentucky Derby weekend
The professor had just finished his last class to end a 28-year teaching career at Columbia University. Then police arrested him outside his home.
The SEC charges the company’s auditing firm BF Borgers CPA and its owner Benjamin Borgers with ‘massive fraud.’
Trump may be trying to wriggle his way out of testifying, which he'd previously pledged to do.
A text message saw “the normal hush of the courtroom” suddenly “punctuated by the audible clattering" of journalists' keyboards, noted Norm Eisen.
The Wisconsin political reporter challenged the former president, who has repeatedly made the false claim about his hush money trial.
The former president's niece described a "split screen" effect that she believes could be damaging to the case against her uncle.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very
The black-and-white photo appeared to show the former U.S. President standing over a lifeless dinosaur.
The approaching bears are robust and the vibe is suspenseful until one cub pauses to scratch its back on a tree.
Being elected president shortly after surviving the publication of the leaked “Access Hollywood” tape in 2016 is the moment in which Donald Trump defied political gravity.
Princess Charlotte looked beautiful in her 9th birthday portrait. The daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William wore a red cardigan, and underneath it was a floral, pie crust blouse, perhaps a nod to her late grandmother, Princess Diana who made the neckline famous in the 1980s.
No wonder the actor and comedian still considers himself a child looking for his inner adult!
The late night host found himself suddenly part of the action at the former president’s criminal trial in New York.
A Trump campaign featured video of fraternity protesters who appeared to make monkey noises towards a Black woman filming the protests, echoing longstanding racist tropes
The singer welcomed her fourth child, a son, with husband Eric Decker on Feb. 9
"It used to be for the masses — but now is totally out of reach for most people."