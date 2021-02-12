Harvesters 'need more support' over ruinously high water levels

·3 min read

Harvesters and trappers need more support after high water ruined trapping sites and flooded cabins near the Taltson River, says the MLA representing some of those affected.

Steve Norn, the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, said harvesters had lost revenue, equipment and the ability to assert their right to harvest after high water last year led to irreparable damage during freeze-up.

He added items of sentimental value had also been lost and submitted 204 photos from affected trappers showing the damage done.

“Trapping season for a lot of my constituents is washed, it’s done,” Norn said.

The N.W.T. Power Corporation says the Taltson River dam played no part in creating the high water levels that ruined cabins and were said to damage surrounding muskrat and beaver habitat.

A spokesperson for the power corporation previously told Cabin Radio its Taltson River dam could not have affected water levels.

In January, the N.W.T.’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) described water levels in the area as “unprecedented.”

By email, the department said water flows on the Tazin River – a Taltson tributary – were six times higher than average in October, and the Taltson itself had a flow three times above average in November, though that has since dropped.

Last week, Norn said the flooding “frightened” him and his constituents.

“Imagine going home today and finding your home flooded in a frozen block of ice. This is what some of my constituents had to deal with recently,” he said on February 3.

“I can imagine our ancestors would be hurting if they saw this.”

Norn said his constituents don’t have the luxury of calling an insurance company and moving to a hotel while the issue is addressed.

He asked Shane Thompson, the environment minister, how the high water levels had occurred.

Thompson said the data was under review. The minister added the Taltson River had been experiencing high water levels since last summer, caused by large amounts of rainfall and snowfall in 2020.

"Available data on the Tazin and the Abitau rivers, which flow to the Tazin Lake, indicates a very large flow event in mid-to-late August 2020 with slow recession. Water levels in the Tazin Lake have been high enough to cause flow over the existing weir since July 2019, which is extremely rare," he said.

"This has increased the area flow out to the Taltson River by about 20 percent. ENR issued a public service announcement on November 19, 2020, because of the high water and possibility of unusual freezing this winter and the fall."

Thompson said a field assessment suggested there will be no long-term impact on marten and beaver populations in the area. No further assessments are currently planned, he said.

“There is some impact on the beavers, martens and their habitats. Loss of beavers and martens due to flooding occurs periodically, it’s a natural part of the ecosystem,” the minister said on February 3.

“This will release nutrients into the environment and provide a source of food for scavengers, including insects, fish, birds, and other mammals. It is not possible to get an accurate count of the number of muskrats and beavers affected.”

Norn says the fur industry has dwindled over recent decades, to the point where many residents can no longer depend on it for their income.

Some do, however, still sell fur to supplement their earnings and continue the practice as it is important to their culture.

“The cost of living is much higher in our smaller communities and any income helps pay the bills and put food on tables,” he said.

Thompson said ENR had a Hunters and Trappers Disaster Compensation Fund that offered up to $40,000 per site affected.

However, Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos said trappers needed "a proper compensation package."

Thompson said the department was "being realistic" in what it could offer with the funds available.

“Are we going to be able to them with the whole cost? No. That’s unrealistic in this time of need,” he said.

Sarah Sibley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio

  • New Black business directory for P.E.I. off to fast start

    A business directory listing more than two dozen Black-owned businesses on Prince Edward Island came together quickly and was launched only a few days after a call for registrations went out. "We were planning on launching it a little bit later. And then we thought, 'You know what? Let's just do it. Why are we waiting?'" said Tamara Steele, executive director of the Black Cultural Society of P.E.I. "So we put the call out for registrations, I think, three days before we launched it and we got like 23 registrations right away." The directory went live on the society's web site on Feb. 1, marking the beginning of Black History Month. The society has added a few more businesses since that initial launch and continues to build the online list. It includes a wide range of businesses including event managers, photographers, graphic designers, financial advisors, chefs and bakers. Steele said the directory is a valuable marketing tool for the businesses. "There is a really great 'Shop local' culture here in P.E.I., but 'Shop local' often means 'Shop at the businesses where you know the owners or you know people who work there,'" she said. "Oftentimes Black-owned businesses don't fall in that category for many Islanders." In addition to listing them in the directory, the society's social media director has been visiting the businesses to promote them on the society's social media channels. Many of the businesses have recently launched and are run by newcomers who may not be eligible for government support, Steele noted. That makes community support that much more important. "This is a good time for people to acknowledge how they're spending their money, where they're putting their dollars, what communities they're supporting, what messages they're supporting," said Steele. "I think this is just a great way to continue that Black Lives Matter attitude." Businesses that want to be listed in the directory can register on the society's web site. More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Bloc leader spells out demands ahead of spring budget, stressing health care

    OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is laying out his demands ahead of the spring budget, with greater health transfers to provinces and more support for seniors at the top of his list. Blanchet is demanding the Trudeau government provide unconditional funding transfers for health care and child care, and "intensive" support for health-care workers and nursing-home residents. He also says the budget will have to jump-start battered sectors such as tourism and aviation, and also that relief funds should not go to the oil or nuclear industries. The Bloc leader says he and finance critic Gabriel Ste-Marie have launched a consultation tour in advance of the minority Liberal government's first budget in nearly two years. Blanchet warns that his support for the federal budget will depend on Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's response to Bloc demands. Any minority government that hopes to avoid triggering an election must garner some opposition backing for the budget. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Cameco posts $53M in year-end losses, eyes low-carbon recovery

    Canada's largest uranium producer is eyeing U.S. policy-makers' ambitious green recovery plans to bounce back from $53 million in year-end losses. Cameco Corp. CEO Tim Gitzel said he believes global moves like the U.S. rejoining the Paris climate agreement and maintaining its fleet of nuclear power plants could partly drive a bump in demand that may eventually reopen operations like its McArthur River facility. "People are having another look now, ... saying nuclear has to be a part of our portfolio, and that plays very well for Cameco," Gitzel said. Despite its year-end losses resulting from closed facilities, Cameco posted $80 million in fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. It attributed those gains to cheaper production at its Cigar Lake facility after its first COVID-19 closure. The company was forced to close Cigar Lake a second time in December, but continues to pay its employees. It's incurring $8 million to $10 million per month in care and maintenance costs as it does so. As of Dec. 31, it has $943 million in cash and short-term investments, $1 billion in long-term debt, and $1 billion in credit, a Wednesday news release said. The last 10 years have been "tough waters" for the industry, Gitzel said. Cameco idled some of its operations to meet falling demand, but Gitzel said he believes it may have "overshot" and that the "world (is) calling for uranium and we don't have it." Any new mine in Saskatchewan is likely an eight- to nine-year process, which makes it hard to react quickly to surges in demand, he said. Given enough growth, one of Gitzel's first orders of business is opening operations like McArthur River, which Cameco put into indefinite care and maintenance in 2018. Reopening would mean hundreds of staff positions, he said. "We'll bring back the ones we put into care and maintenance first, and then we'll look at new investments." Countries pushing to reduce their emissions by using nuclear energy may help demand, said University of Saskatchewan economics professor Joel Bruneau. If policy trends toward "net zero carbon emissions, then the jobs and the future of investment in places like northern Saskatchewan will be really strong," he said. That's tempered in the short term with temporary shutdowns of mines as result of COVID-19. Other uncertainties, like a nuclear accident, could mean "bets are off," he said. While that may mean the future of northern Saskatchewan uranium mining isn't necessarily "glowing bright," according to Bruneau, the industry is poised for positive future developments, with few large risks. "If you think you have a future mining uranium in northern Saskatchewan, there's no reason to think that's changed." Nick Pearce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The StarPhoenix

  • Ontario postponing March Break to mid-April, says education minister

    Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is postponing March Break to the week of April 12, saying at a news conference on Thursday the move is intended to keep students safe and limit community spread of COVID-19. Lecce said postponing rather than cancelling the break is "an important way that schools can help to limit community transmission" of the coronavirus and its variants of concern. "It is of the utmost importance that we do not travel at this time," he said later, noting the province doesn't want to see another spike in cases like it did around the December holiday break. Lecce spoke alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health. Students in Ontario have been gradually returning to schools for in-person classes over the last several weeks.The last cohort from regions hardest-hit by COVID-19 — Toronto, Peel and York — are slated to head back to school on Feb. 16. The news about March Break came on the same day as new provincial modelling was unveiled. It warned that though Ontario's case numbers are steadily declining, if COVID-19 variants take hold, the province could be in for a third wave of the virus — and a third round of lockdowns. WATCH | March Break postponed to halt spread of COVID-19: Private schools encouraged to postpone as well Earlier this week, the Ontario NDP called on the government to move ahead with the break as planned, saying that both students and educators are burned out from the stresses of online learning and navigating health protocols amid the pandemic. The province's largest teachers' union has also advocated for the government to keep March Break in place. Lecce said his decision applies to public schools, but that he is sending a "strong message" to private schools to follow suit. "We're asking everyone in the education space to work with us," he said. ICU admissions fall below 300 Ontario logged another 945 cases of COVID-19 this morning, though data problems meant that Toronto Public Health (TPH) underreported its number of newly confirmed infections. TPH recorded just 112 additional cases, far below its average daily figures in recent weeks. The new cases also include 258 in Peel Region and 116 in York Region. Other public health units that saw double-digit increases were: Ottawa: 63 Hamilton: 46 Waterloo: 41 Simcoe Muskoka: 34 Durham Region: 33 Halton Region: 31 Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 29 Niagara Region: 25 Windsor-Essex: 25 Middlesex-London: 20 Eastern Ontario: 15 Thunder Bay: 12 Southwestern: 11 Sudbury: 11 (Note: All of the figures used in this story are found on the health ministry's COVID-19 dashboard or in its Daily Epidemiologic Summary. The number of cases for any region may differ from what is reported by the local public health unit because local units report figures at different times.) Ontario's network of labs completed 68,812 tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and reported a test positivity rate of 2.3 per cent — the lowest it has been since Oct. 17, 2020. WATCH | Education Minister Stephen Lecce on the decision to postpone March Break: According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people with COVID-19 that were in hospitals fell by 65, down to 883. Of those, 299 were being treated in intensive care, the first time that figure has fallen below 300 since Dec, 28, 2020. Public health units also reported another 18 deaths of people with the illness, bringing the province's official death toll to 6614. At 3 p.m. ET. today, the head of Ontario' COVID-19 Science Advisory Table will present the group's latest projections for the virus in the province. Campaign to vaccinate LTC residents continues The province said it administered another 14,717 doses of COVID-19 vaccines yesterday. The pace of vaccinations has picked back up in the latter half of this week after a lull in early February. A total of 136,998 people have received both shots of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and are fully immunized, according to the province. In a statement this morning, the Ministry of Long-term Care said it had hit its target of giving first doses to all residents of long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care by Feb. 10. That included first doses for 62,000 residents while about 34,000 have also gotten their second shot, the ministry said. Minister Merrilee Fullerton called it a "milestone." Some public health units, however, told CBC News that they are still administering first doses, with plans to wrap up later today or by the end of this week. A spokesperson for Lambton Public Health, for example, said in an email that doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given to "all long-term care and high-risk retirement home residents [who want one] by the end of this week." Later in the day, Health Minister Christine Elliott acknowledged there was a "miscommunication internally" that led the government to announce that its target had been met. "There are still a few long-term care homes that still need their residents to be immunized with the first dose," she said. "We're working on that."

  • "Now we want real justice," say sisters of freed Saudi rights activist Hathloul

    The sisters of prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul said on Thursday they wanted real justice for her, and the lifting of a travel ban, the day after she was released from prison on a suspended sentence. Rights groups and her family say Hathloul was subjected in prison to electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault - accusations that Saudi Arabia denies. "What we want now is real justice," Lina al-Hathloul told an online news conference, speaking from Brussels.

  • Impôts: reprise du service d’aide à Chicoutimi pour les personnes à faible revenu

    Le Service budgétaire et communautaire de Chicoutimi reprend ses services d’aide pour la saison des impôts à partir du 22 février pour les particuliers ayant un faible revenu. Les personnes ayant un revenu maximum de 35 000 $ pour une personne seule, ou de 45 000 $ pour un couple, pourront bénéficier de ces services offerts pour la production des déclarations de revenus 2020 par l’organisme à but non lucratif situé dans le secteur nord de Chicoutimi. Les particuliers qui souhaitaient bénéficier du service doivent également avoir une situation fiscale «simple», en n’ayant par exemple pas de revenus ou de dépenses d’entreprise, a précisé l’organisme mercredi, par voie de communiqué. Le service vise à aider les personnes admissibles à recevoir les prestations et crédits d’impôt auxquels elles ont droit. Le coût est de 17 $ par personne. Cette aide offerte pendant la période des impôts s’inscrit dans le cadre du Programme communautaire des bénévoles en matière d’impôt. Chaque année, le Service budgétaire et communautaire de Chicoutimi soutient plus d’un millier de personnes dans la production de leurs déclarations de revenus. Les personnes qui souhaitent bénéficier du service peuvent prendre un rendez-vous téléphonique en appelant au 418 549-7597 poste 2 ou se renseigner sur le site de l’organisme. Myriam Gauthier, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Quotidien

  • Turkey: 9 detained over student protests against new rector

    ISTANBUL — Turkish police on Thursday detained nine people who had gathered outside an Istanbul courthouse to show solidarity with others detained for graffiti supporting student protests against the appointment of a rector with government links. For over a month, students and faculty staff at Istanbul’s respected Bogazici University have led mostly peaceful protests against the new rector, Melih Bulu, who has links to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party. They are calling for Bulu’s resignation and for the university to be allowed to elect its own president. Police have detained hundreds of demonstrators at the university and in solidarity protests that broke out elsewhere. Some of the detainees were taken away following raids on their homes. Most were later released. The independent Evrensel newspaper reported that five people were detained from their homes on Wednesday for writing on walls in support of the Bogazici students. On Thursday, a group of about 15 people gathered outside Istanbul’s main courthouse where the five were being questioned. Scuffles broke out between the group and police who called on them to disperse, Evrensel reported. A journalist at the scene said police detained nine of the protesters. Top government officials have said “terrorist groups” are provoking the protests. Erdogan has called the protesting students “terrorists” and has vowed not to allow the protests to spiral into mass anti-government protests, similar to those that erupted across Turkey in 2013. The Associated Press

  • Morgan Wallen tells fans not to defend his racist language

    NASHVILLE — Country star Morgan Wallen asked fans not to downplay the racist language he was caught saying on camera and said that he accepted the punishments he faced. TMZ posted a video last week of Wallen saying a racial slur and Wallen apologized at the time. Wallen posted a five-minute Instagram video Wednesday night saying he had let so many people down, including his parents and his son. “Our actions matter. Our words matter. And I want to encourage anyone that is watching to please learn from my mistake. There’s no reason to downplay what I did,” he said. He said he was waiting until he could personally apologize to people he had hurt. He said that the video was taken after a three-day “bender," but he has since gotten sober. Wallen said that he accepted invitations from Black organizations, executives and leaders to have honest conversations. “They offered me grace and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow," he said. Wallen also said he accepted any punishments that he faced. Wallen's songs were removed from radio stations, streaming services took his music off their top playlists and his record label suspended him. But many of his fans responded to the backlash by buying up more of his records and continued to stream him. In response to the surging sales, Grammy-winning singer songwriter Jason Isbell announced that he was going to donate money that he makes from Wallen's cover of his song “Cover Me Up” to the NAACP. Wallen included a cover of the song on his sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album.” “I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks,” Isbell, a popular Americana artist and former member of the Drive-By Truckers, wrote on Twitter earlier Wednesday. Wallen had been performing a cover version of “Cover Me Up” for a while before he recorded his own version, which leapt to the Top 15 on the Hot Country Songs chart and earned platinum status by the Recording Industry Association of America. His album was already setting streaming records prior to TMZ's release of the video of him using the slur. It is the first country album to spend four weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart since 2003, when Shania Twain’s album “Up!” spent five weeks at the top. Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

  • Manitoba makes deal to buy Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine that just started human clinical trials

    Manitoba has made a deal to buy two million doses of a Canadian-made COVID-19 vaccine on the condition it gets approved for use in Canada and is delivered by the end of the year. The province has reached a preliminary agreement to buy a vaccine under development by Calgary-based biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics, which has just started to put its product through human clinical trials, Premier Brian Pallister said at a news conference on Thursday. Pallister called the availability of vaccines from the federal government to Manitoba the province's, "No. 1 limiting factor" in immunizing its population. "We can't do our job if the federal government isn't doing its job," Pallister said. Providence's product is an mRNA vaccine, similar to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus shots already being administered across Canada. The company has purchased a 20,000-square-foot site in Calgary to produce the vaccine, which still must pass through a series of regulatory hoops before it's approved for use in Canada. This would be the first time a province directly buys a COVID-19 vaccine. Ottawa assumed responsibility for vaccine purchasing and made deals to buy the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines already in distribution across Canada. 'The door was slammed in our face repeatedly' Pallister is among the provincial leaders who criticized the federal government for the move, arguing the provinces were shut out of the decision-making process and left without adequate vaccine supplies. "The federal government took away our right to buy vaccines by placing blocks on our ability to do that. We've been knocking on doors for months now. And the fact of the matter is health care is a constitutional responsibility of the provinces," he said. "The door was slammed in our face repeatedly, and I know other provinces have tried as well." A spokesperson for Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand disputed that claim, saying the federal government has at no point prevented provinces from undertaking their own vaccine procurements. Canada's vaccine task force has been in charge of inking deals with COVID-19 vaccine suppliers as the federal government works to get shots distributed across the country. Ottawa said it's spent more than $1 billion to secure millions of vaccine doses from seven suppliers, including Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Vaccines from the remaining five suppliers — a list that does not include Providence — are still pending Health Canada approval. Pallister said on Thursday he had written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers across the country about Manitoba's deal with Providence. Domestic production issues Canada lags behind dozens of nations in terms of the proportion of the population that has received doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The federal Conservative party, among other critics, has blamed the Trudeau government for moving slowly and failing to foster domestic vaccine-production capacity. "Canada first is in danger of becoming Canada last," Pallister said. Canada lacks the capacity to manufacture the millions of doses of coronavirus vaccines needed to immunize people outside of a clinical trial setting. It's why the federal government struck deals with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — both manufactured abroad — to obtain the vaccines now being rolled out across the country. However, several of the suppliers that have made deals with the federal government have Canadian connections, including Quebec-based company Medicago and Novavax, whose vaccine is expected to be produced in Montreal. The federal government has said it expects all Canadians who want to be vaccinated will be immunized by the end of September. Pallister said Manitoba striking a deal to secure made-in-Canada vaccines is a kind of insurance policy to make sure that timeline is met. "At the end of the day, this is really what this is about. It's about that sense of security that you get when you're insured properly," he said. "Insurance against COVID is important. It's insurance against sickness. It's insurance, potentially, against death, too." WATCH | Pallister says vaccine deal will be 'insurance' for immunizations: Anand's spokesperson said the government will keep supporting research, development and production of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, and it still expects the vaccines already secured will vaccinate every Canadian who wants it by the end of September, "if not before." Human trials began in January Providence began the first phase of human trials in January, when it gave shots to 60 adult volunteers at a clinical trial site in Toronto. Pending regulatory approval, a larger Phase 2 trial with adults over 65, youth under 18 and pregnant women could start in May, Providence CEO Brad Sorenson told CBC News last month. The fact that the original sample size consisted of only 60 people, and the CEO's statement that a clinical trial of a new drug that has never been tested on the general population would include pregnant women or people under 18 years old, raised a "red flag" for epidemiologist Cynthia Carr. "To put it in perspective, Pfizer had a sample size of 44,000 people. Moderna had 30,000 people," she said. A sample size that small "wouldn't pass a thesis proposal," Carr said, because it would be statistically unlikely that the placebo group would actually include anyone who actually had COVID-19. "It's very unsettling to think that there would be an investment based on a clinical trial that has 60 people in it," she said. Also, pregnant women and parents of minor children are unlikely to agree to participate in a clinical trial unless it's "a matter of life or death." "So for a CEO of a company to identify that those would be the next target groups, that was a red flag to me in terms of understanding the clinical process and the likelihood of that kind of a trial being approved," she said. To date, Manitoba has received 66,090 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, with the latter company set to ramp up its deliveries significantly next month. It is unclear why Manitoba is purchasing the Providence vaccine, which would not be slated to be ready for distribution until later in the year, if it is approved. Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said on Thursday he's glad to see the province being proactive during the pandemic, but that he won't be surprised if the deal falls apart in six months. "We've seen time and time again that Mr. Pallister promises something and then isn't able to deliver on it. So let's hope that this time, it's different," Kinew said. Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont called the deal irresponsible and said the announcement would give Manitobans false hope. "Even if everything works out perfectly, we're not going to see these vaccines until the end of the year," Lamont said on a Zoom call Deal for 1st 200,000 doses Manitoba's agreement with Providence will ensure it receives the first 200,000 doses as soon as the vaccine gets Canada's approval, but the province will only buy what it needs, Pallister said. That agreement also includes a best-price guarantee that won't be higher than any other government receives. Pallister would not say on Thursday whether Manitoba will lose a deposit if its turns out the province doesn't need the vaccine, but committed to make the final deal public at a later date. The plan is for the vaccine to be bottled by Emergent BioSolutions at its manufacturing site in Winnipeg, according to the province. Providence CEO Brad Sorenson said he expects his company will apply for emergency authorization from Health Canada for its vaccine in the fall, and that it will have stockpiles of already-produced vaccine on hand waiting on that approval. Sorenson said Providence will be able to produce up to 50 million doses this year if there's demand for that many. "We have the resources. We have the people in place to do it. We have the supply chains to do it. Now we just need the orders," he said. The deal with Manitoba, which includes a 20 per cent non-refundable deposit, will help cover some of the company's costs in its vaccine development, Sorenson said. He said Providence has been in talks with a number of provinces about making similar deals, but declined to say which ones. The company has received millions of dollars in federal funding since the beginning of the pandemic, including up to $4.7 million for its Phase 1 clinical trials and up to $5 million to expand vaccine operations in Calgary. As of Thursday, 51,256 COVID-19 vaccines had been given to people in the province, Manitoba's online dashboard said. That update brought the percentage of Manitobans over 18 who are fully immunized to 1.6 per cent.

  • Scuba diver captures incredible footage of strange animal devouring prey

    Cuttlefish are incredible animals in many ways, yet we know so little about them. When we thing of cephalopods, we typically picture octopus, or even squid, yet this animal is equally unique and impressive. It is possibly the most intelligent of the invertebrates; animals that do not possess a backbone. We usually think of invertebrates as being less complex and less intelligent than vertebrates. They are cold blooded and they lack the bone structure that many animals possess. But these animals possess an extremely complex and impressive ability to change their colour and texture to match their surroundings. As a self-defense mechanism, it's brilliant. They blend in perfectly with their surroundings at will. And while we once believed that this was an automatic process that occurred without intention, researchers have found that a cuttlefish can actually change it's appearance for a food reward, even when it contrasts with the environment. This suggests that the cuttlefish exerts more influence on these changes than it once seemed. Cuttlefish have a unique and complex visual system that allows them to detect and process differences in the polarization of light. This allows them to see shades in great detail and provides them with a visual acuity that more than compensates for their inability to detect colours in the usual way. Their "W" shaped pupils and sophisticated ability to focus by manipulating their eye lens allows them to look forward and backward with ease. Their optic nerve position and concentrated areas of receptor cells eliminate the blind spots that all vertebrates have. Their stereopsis, or depth perception is also superior to ours, an extreme advantage in hunting. But most incredibly, the cuttlefish has such well developed eye function, even before birth, that it is able to see its surroundings while it is still in the egg, waiting to hatch. After birth, they are influenced by what they had been able to see from the egg, and food preferences may be affected by their early experience before they hatched. This also shows sophisticated and advanced recognition at an early age. This cuttlefish can be seen using its long and rubbery tentacles to catch a small fish. The two arms shoot out quickly and grasp the fish with their suckers, then pull the fish in to the beak to be eaten. It's rare for this behaviour to be observed as cuttlefish will normally shy away from humans, especially when hunting. It's even more rare to capture an event like this on video. The researcher noticed that two cuttlefish were following him and they made what appeared to be an intentional effort to use the diver's lights for hunting. It is possible that they recognized the distraction that the lights presented, enabling them to sneak up on their prey more easily. At the end of this clip, we also see the colour change that occurred when the rival cuttlefish passed in close proximity. Males will darken their faces, even while contrasting with their surroundings, as a threat display to competitors. As the passing cuttlefish continued farther along, the colours of both reverted to a display that camouflaged them. The underwater world is full of creatures that bear little resemblance to land animals and to ourselves. It would be easy to mistakenly underestimate these animals simply because we do not understand them. We are only beginning to learn about life on the planet that we share.

  • 'Sheer panic' at Confederation Building, says NAPE, as worker tests positive for COVID-19

    The province's largest public sector union is sounding off on the provincial government after an employee tested positive at Confederation Building, and more continue to be required to work in-person. The positive test result was confirmed Wednesday, according to an email sent Thursday morning to Confederation Building employees. Many workers are now asking why they haven't been sent home by their departments, or by the clerk of the executive council. "People are in sheer panic," said Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees president Jerry Earle, who said the union has been inundated with calls on Thursday morning. "Why are they so hell-bent to keep people in buildings when they can provide the services remotely [while] protecting the health and safety of front-line workers, protecting the health and safety of their families and protecting the health and safety of our community?" The employee who tested positive works in the building's west block, whose parking lot was the site of a proposed drive-thru voting site for people in isolation, a plan which has since been cancelled with the postponement for in-person voting for 18 electoral districts. The decision to postpone, as well as extend special ballot applications, came from Elections NL's chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for the executive council, which oversees the Confederation Building, said employees are being selected to work from home in an effort to reduce contacts in the workplace. One west block employee, who spoke to CBC on condition of anonymity, said people felt dejected, angry and scared after learning of the positive test on Thursday morning. They said many workers have been pushing to return to working from home for weeks, but have been met with resistance from management. After news of the positive test, the employee said, they were the only person in their office to be sent home with a laptop. Everyone else stayed behind. Government learned of positive case Wednesday night The executive council spokesperson said the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Municipalities learned of the positive case on Wednesday night. "Shortly thereafter, managers began contacting employees who were directly impacted and advised them not to come to work and that public health officials would be reaching out to them directly to arrange for testing or other follow up as necessary. The department completed contacting these employees early this morning," the statement reads. Earle was outraged the provincial government did not notify everyone by a mass email until after they'd arrived at work on Thursday morning. He says they should have been notified so they could decide whether they wanted to go to work. "The chief medical officer has been saying where people can work from home they should do so, and here we have a government building that should be showing leadership and they still had their employees report to work this morning. That is unacceptable," Earle said. NLMA to employers: Stop sending workers to get a doctor's note On Thursday, the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association said employers should not be sending workers to their family doctors in order to get a note to work from home. "This places an unnecessary burden on the health-care system at a time where we all need to focus on reducing the spread of COVID-19," reads the statement. However, it doesn't address patients asking for a note via appointments over the phone, which some doctors have continued to do amid the pandemic. "In keeping with the direction issued by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, anyone who is able to work from home should do so. Physicians of the province call on all employers to follow that direction to protect our citizens," reads the statement. Thousands of people are in isolation in the St. John's metro region, as contact tracing and testing continues for an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus that saw a record number of new cases, 53, on Wednesday. Metro-area schools have closed to in-class learning, a slew of businesses have been ordered to close, and special measures orders have been issued to help contain the spread of the virus. The employee who tested positive is self-isolating, while co-workers considered close contact have also been advised to isolate and arrange for testing. The email from Norris states, "The risk is considered low for all other west block employees and visitors," but advises everyone to continue following public health guidelines for sanitization, physical distancing and self-monitoring for symptoms. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • La caserne de Saint-Félix d'Otis en construction

    Les travaux d’agrandissement de l’hôtel de ville de Saint-Félix-d’Otis et de construction d’une nouvelle caserne de pompiers se poursuivent par l’entrepreneur général Amec, de La Baie, en dépit de la saison hivernale. Les travailleurs sur place procèdent actuellement au montage et au recouvrement de la structure des nouveaux bâtiments érigés du côté est de la bâtisse plus ancienne. Selon l’architecte Carl Hovington, de la firme Les maîtres d’oeuvre, l’un des défis du projet consiste à planifier un agrandissement complètement neuf au bâtiment plus ancien sur un terrain en pente nécessitant un sous-sol à demi niveau. « C’est toujours particulier. Il y a toujours des complications, mais ça fait partie de notre défi comme architecte de trouver des solutions. Il est plus facile de faire des bâtiments neufs », a indiqué M. Hovington. Le nouveau complexe inclura une entrée commune qui permettra aux citoyens d’accéder soit à l’hôtel de ville, soit à la caserne, ou encore à une salle d’attente. Au total, la facture pour la réalisation des travaux aux deux immeubles devrait s’élever à 2,3 M$. Le projet de construction de la nouvelle caserne otissienne s’inscrit dans le cadre d’une entente intermunicipale avec la Régie de sécurité incendie du Fjord en prévision d’une meilleure couverture du territoire. Saint-Félix d’Otis n’est pas la première municipalité à se doter d’une nouvelle caserne, puisque Saint-Prime, Péribonka et Saint-David-de-Falardeau ont réalisé ou sont en voie de compléter des projets semblables. Denis Villeneuve, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Quotidien

  • US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high

    WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000, evidence that job cuts remain high despite a substantial decline in new viral infections. Last week’s total declined from 812,000 the previous week, the Labor Department said Thursday. That figure was revised higher from the previously-reported figure of 779,000. Before the virus erupted in the United States in March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession. The job market's improvement slowed through the fall and in the past two months has essentially stalled. Over the past two months combined, employers have cut 178,000 jobs. Nearly 10 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic. Though the unemployment rate fell in January to 6.3% from 6.7%, that was mainly because many people who had lost jobs stopped looking for one. The government doesn't count people as unemployed unless they're actively seeking work. All told, 20.4 million people were receiving unemployment benefits in the week that ended Jan. 23, the latest period for which data are available. That’s up from 17.8 million from the week before. The job market’s persistent weakness is fueling President Joe Biden’s push for a $1.9 trillion economic rescue package. Biden’s proposal would extend, through August, two federal unemployment benefit programs that are set to expire in mid-March. His proposal would also raise the federal unemployment benefit to $400 a week from the current $300. Some economists, including former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have raised concerns that such a huge spending package would risk igniting inflation by fueling a burst of consumer spending later this year as the virus is gradually brought under control. Yet on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the struggling job market and said he thought that any worrisome surge in inflation would be unlikely. If it did arise, Powell said, the Fed has the financial tools it needs to quell inflation. For now, inflation remains below the Fed’s target rate. “We are still very far from a strong labour market whose benefits are broadly shared,” Powell said. A driving force behind the Biden administration’s push for more aid is the impending expiration of the extended jobless benefits in barely more than a month. More than 11 million people would lose benefits as a result, according to a report by the Century Foundation. Unlike the previous expiration of extended unemployment aid, which occurred on Dec. 26, the cut-off would be phased in between March 14 and April 11. The job market won’t likely be close to fully recovered by then. Many economists expect a burst of growth and hiring later this year after vaccines are more widely administered, especially if Congress provides significantly more aid to households, small businesses and states and cities. But that isn’t likely for many months. Once vaccinations become more widely distributed and administered in the coming months, economists expect growth and hiring to pick up, particularly if Congress provides significantly more financial aid to households, small businesses and states and cities. For now, the job market is sputtering. About 4 million people who are out of work have stopped searching for jobs and so aren’t counted as unemployed. Powell said that if these people were counted among the officially jobless, the unemployment rate would be nearly 10%. In his remarks to the Economic Club of New York, the Fed chair also highlighted the uneven nature of the layoffs in this pandemic. Job losses among the highest-earning one-quarter of Americans have been just 4%, while job losses among the poorest one-quarter have been “a staggering 17%,” Powell said. Layoffs have also fallen disproportionately on Black workers. In December, 18% of people who sought unemployment aid were black, even though African Americans make up 13.5% of the workforce, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. By contrast, nearly 50% of the applicants were white, even though 77% of workers are white. Christopher Rugaber, The Associated Press

  • 'Unsung musical hero': New anthology highlights Indigenous musician Willie Dunn

    TORONTO — A new anthology of music from late Indigenous singer-songwriter Willie Dunn is hoping to set the record straight on "one of Canada's unsung musical heroes." Light in the Attic, a Seattle-based music label, says it's planning to release a remastered collection of 22 songs that serves as a "definitive overview" of the Montreal-born artist, who is of mixed Mi'kmaq and Scottish/Irish background. "Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology," due on March 19, will bring together unreleased and rare recordings, photos and interviews with the musician. Dunn launched his music career in the 1960s alongside Buffy Sainte-Marie, A. Paul Ortega, and Floyd Westerman, but his far-reaching influence only started to receive greater recognition in the years after his death in 2013. His song "Charlie," which appears on the upcoming album, is considered to be the first piece of music that told the story of Chanie Wenjack and the residential school system. The track was released in the early 1970s, decades before Gord Downie made it the focus of his "Secret Path" project. Dunn was also a filmmaker whose "The Ballad of Crowfoot" short film is "often referred to as Canada's first music video," according to the National Film Board. Organizers of the Prism Prize, which celebrates Canadian music video creators, named its trailblazer award after Dunn last year to recognize his influence on the medium. The new anthology album goes a step further in putting Dunn's cultural influence on display. The collection will offer space for perspective from other Indigenous creators, among them acclaimed filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin. Liner notes will be written by Kevin Howes, who contributed to the label's previous collection "Native North America, Vol. 1." That album brought together rare works from influential Indigenous creators, among them Dunn and Curtis Jonnie, the Ojibway musician known as Shingoose who died last month. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. David Friend, The Canadian Press

  • English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism

    The leaders of English soccer asked the heads of Facebook and Instagram on Thursday to show “basic human decency” by taking more robust action to eradicate racism and for users' identities to be verified. There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women's Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram. “The language used is debasing, often threatening and illegal,” the eight English soccer leaders, including from the Football Association and Premier League, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chairman Mark Zuckerberg. "It causes distress to the recipients and the vast majority of people who abhor racism, sexism and discrimination of any kind. "We have had many meetings with your executives over the years but the reality is your platforms remain havens for abuse. Your inaction has created the belief in the minds of the anonymous perpetrators that they are beyond reach.” Racism has been targeted online at Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Lauren James in recent weeks as well as counterparts from other clubs. "As recent weeks have seen the levels of vicious, offensive abuse from users of your services aimed at footballers and match officials rise even further, we write to ask that for reasons of basic human decency you use the power of your global systems to bring this to an end," the letter to Dorsey and Zuckerberg continued. While Instagram said on Wednesday that it would disable accounts that send racism on direct messages, the company later acknowledged that only an unspecified number of repeated abusive messages would lead to a ban. The soccer officials wrote, “The targets of abuse should be offered basic protections, and we ask that you accept responsibility for preventing abuse from appearing on your platforms and go further than you have promised to do to date.” The officials ask for messages to be filtered and those containing racist and discriminatory material be blocked from being posted. They also want an improved verification process that ensures users provide accurate identification information and are barred from registering if banned. "Many footballers in English football receive illegal abuse from accounts all over the world and your companies have the power to bring this to an end,” the letter states. The letter was signed by the CEOs of the English Football Association (Mark Bullingham), Premier League (Richard Masters), English Football League (Trevor Birch), Professional Footballers’ Association (Gordon Taylor) and League Managers’ Association (Richard Bevan). It was also signed by the managing director of the referees' body (Mike Riley), the chairman of the anti-racism group Kick It Out (Sanjay Bhandari) and the FA director of the women’s professional game (Kelly Simmons). “We call for meetings with your organizations to discuss the evidence of abuse on your platforms, the action you are taking, and how you plan to directly address the matters outlined in this letter,” they wrote to Dorsey and Zuckerberg. Threats of violence on social media have also alarmed English soccer this week. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he was informed of people wishing him dead on social media. “When I see the nature of some of it, it’s totally and utterly vile,” Bruce said. “Some of the stuff I’ve had has been obscene. You feel the hatred and something has to be done.” Premier League referee Mike Dean went to the police this week after receiving death threats sent to family social media accounts following red cards he showed to players in matches. “The abuse I’ve had, death threats and all this sort of stuff,” Bruce said, "when I see the referee become a target for it because he has made a mistake, people threatening his life, it’s absolutely obscene and totally ridiculous.” Facebook and Twitter provided no specific actions on Thursday to address the concerns raised by the soccer leaders. “We don’t want hate and racism on our platforms and remove it when we find it,” Facebook’s London media office said in a statement. Twitter also said it would continue working with organizations like Kick It Out. “There is no room for racist abuse on Twitter and we are resolute in our commitment to ensure the football conversation on our service is safe for fans, players and everyone involved in the game,” Twitter said in a statement. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • New Brunswick health officials report two new COVID-19 cases and one more death

    FREDERICTON — Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 today and one more COVID-related death. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell says a person in their 80s has died at the Villa des Jardins long-term care home in Edmundston, in the northwest of the province. There have now been 22 COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases involve one person in the Moncton region and one in the Edmundston region. Health officials say the province has 161 active reported cases of COVID-19 and six people in hospital with the disease, including two in intensive care. The Edmundston region remains at the "red" pandemic-alert level, while the rest of the province is at the lower, "orange" level. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Warm and wet – not words usually used to describe January

    January saw a ‘record breaking’ amount of rain last month in the West Kootenay, say forecasters from the Southeast Fire Centre in BC. More than three times the usual amount of rain fell (327%) as three separate sets of Pacific storms moved through the area in a stronger than normal, mild westerly flow. “Total snowfall was 61% above average and total precipitation was more than double the average,” said Jesse Ellis. “Maximum daily precipitation records were broken on the 11th, 12th, and 31st.” And when it did rain, it poured. “The number of days with measurable precipitation was not unusually high (17 out of 31, or a little over half), so for total precipitation to be more than double the monthly average, some storms would have had to come with much more moisture than is typically seen in January,” says Ellis. Some of the month's frontal systems fed on moisture originating from sub-tropical latitudes of the central and eastern Pacific. A strong cold front associated with the frontal wave fed by an atmospheric river during the night of January 12 and early morning hours of the 13th led to strong winds and (somewhat counter-intuitively) the warmest temperature of the month along the leading edge of the airmass. The month also saw daily temperature records were broken on three occasions, and the warmests day (at +9.6°C) came within a half a degree of the nearly 50-year-old monthly record of +10°C. The mean monthly temperature of -0.1°C was 1.5 degrees above average. A flow of northerly and north-northwesterly air at higher altitudes nearer the end of the month brought clear and cold nights, the coldest the 23rd (-9°C) and 24th (-10.4°C). Despite the heavy rains that passed through the region, the province as a whole saw a drop in its overall snowpack percentages during the same month (see story, page 3). John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

  • Berlin festival announces this year's competition film slate

    BERLIN — The Berlin International Film Festival on Thursday announced 15 films that are part of this year's competition and will compete for the top Golden and Silver Bear awards. The festival is taking place in a sized-down, more virtual form due to the pandemic. The selection includes several German contributions and films from France, Romania, Hungary Mexico, South Korea and Japan, among others. Along the German films are world premieres such as “Fabian — Going to the Dogs,” directed by Dominik Graf, “I'm your man” by Maria Schrader and “Next Door” by Daniel Bruehl. There's an Iranian-French production called “Ballad of a White Cow” by Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghaddam and the Korean “Introduction” by Hong Sangsoo. Japan is presented with the “Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy” by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Hungary with “Forest — I See You Everywhere" by Bence Fliegauf. “The disruption brought on by the events of 2020 has led filmmakers to make the most of this situation and create deeply personal films," artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement about the selection. "This Competition is less rich in numbers but very dense in content and style.” The film festival is taking place in a revamped form because of the pandemic. Organizers announced in December that the “Berlinale,” traditionally the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will be split into two parts because of coronavirus restrictions. An online event for the industry, with the jury choosing the winners, is to be held March 1-5. Plans call for a “summer special” to follow June 9-20, at which the public will get a chance to see the winners and a selection of other films. The award ceremony is to take place in June. The festival also announced last month that it is taking a new approach to the international jury this year. It will do without a jury president, and instead the entries will be judged by six directors whose films won the event’s top Golden Bear award. Kirsten Grieshaber, The Associated Press

  • Les jeunes de Boucherville rêvent à un Noel sans Covid-19

    Une cinquantaine de jeunes de 17 ans et moins de Boucherville ont participé, en décembre dernier, au premier concours de dessins de Noel organisé par le comité jeunesse de la Ville. Les jeunes devaient réaliser un dessin représentant leurs vœux pour le temps des fêtes. Trois catégories étaient en lice soit les enfants du préscolaire, du primaire et du secondaire. Dans la catégorie préscolaire le gagnant est Charles Malouin : 5 ans Ce qui rend Charles heureux c’est le passage du Père Noël et toute la mythologie qui l’entoure. Lutin, sapin, traîneau, bonhommes, pour Charles tout y était. Dans la catégorie primaire le gagnant est Cédric Guay, 12 ans, 6e année, de l’école Père-Marquette. Cédric est heureux lorsqu’il savoure un chocolat chaud, une boisson qui lui rappelle une panoplie de souvenirs du temps des fêtes : ski, patin, cadeaux, lumières de Noël, biscuits, etc. Enfin la gagnante dans la catégorie secondaire est Viktoria Levkut, une élève de secondaire 3, École secondaire De Mortagne Pendant ces moments difficiles de pandémie et de confinement elle a compris l’importance d’être ensemble. C’est ce qui la rend heureuse. Chacun des gagnants recevra une carte-cadeau d’une valeur de 100 $ échangeable dans un commerce de Boucherville de leur choix. A noter que, outre les concours de dessins, le comité jeunesse planche entre autres sur des actions concrètes à tenir pour souligner le prochain Jour de la terre et sur un projet de place publique pour les jeunes de Boucherville. Photo Charles Malouin, La Relève

  • Kraft Heinz sells Planters brand to Hormel Foods

    Hormel Foods is going nuts. The Austin, Minnesota-based company, known for its meat brands like Spam and Applegate, said Thursday it is buying the Planters nut business from Kraft Heinz Co. for $3.35 billion. Included in the deal are Planters brands like Nut-rition, Cheez Balls and Corn Nuts. “The acquisition of the Planters business adds another $1 billion brand to our portfolio and significantly expands our presence in the growing snacking space,” Hormel Chairman, President and CEO Jim Snee said in a statement. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. Kraft CEO Miguel Patricio said the sale is a major step in the company’s transformation. Patricio said the company plans to reinvest in products that have more growth opportunity, like Lunchables and P3 protein packs. Kraft Heinz, which was formed in a 2015 merger, has been struggling as customers increasingly seek fresh, minimally processed foods. It has also had trouble differentiating its products from cheaper store brands. In 2019, it slashed the value of its Oscar Meyer and Kraft brands and took an impairment charge because of the falling value of brands like Maxwell House and Velveeta. Last year, it sold its natural cheese business, including its Cracker Barrel brand, to French dairy company Lactalis Group for $3.2 billion. But Kraft Heinz also saw stronger retail sales last year as customers stocked up during the pandemic. The company said Thursday its net revenue grew 4.8% to $26.2 billion last year. That beat Wall Street’s estimates, according to a poll of analysts by FactSet. Kraft Heinz also beat its fourth quarter earnings expectations. Hormel reports its fiscal first-quarter results next week. For the 2020 fiscal year, which ended in October, its sales rose 1% to $9.6 billion. Under the agreement, Kraft Heinz will sell its Corn Nuts production facility in Fresno, California, and Planters production facilities in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Suffolk, Virginia, to Hormel. Kraft Heinz and Hormel shares were flat in premarket trading. Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press