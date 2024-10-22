Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer
The incarcerated producer's diagnosis, first reported by NBC, has been confirmed by multiple sources. Specifically, he has chronic myeloid leukemia - a form of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. Weinstein, whose health issues are extensive, is undergoing treatment while at Rikers Island prison. "It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse. Out of respect for Mr Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."