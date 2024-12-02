Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized Again With Numerous Illnesses Including Leukemia and ‘Alarming’ Blood Test Results

Harvey Weinstein is headed back to the hospital again with numerous illnesses, including leukemia and “alarming” blood test results, TheWrap has confirmed.

“Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention. It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights,” Weinstein’s attorney Imran H. Ansari said in a statement on Monday, which TheWrap has obtained.

In addition, Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, announced the former producer has been diagnosed with leukemia. He’s currently being hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital.

“Mr. Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukemia, has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not. In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment,” Engelmayer said.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news. Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

