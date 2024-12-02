Harvey Weinstein Is Hospitalized Following 'Alarming Blood Test Result'

The disgraced film producer was diagnosed with leukemia in October

Harvey Weinstein is back in the emergency room after an "alarming blood test result" required hospitalization, his legal team and spokesperson told PEOPLE on Monday in separate statements.

The disgraced film producer was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for "emergent treatment" and is expected to remain until his condition stabilizes, according to his attorney Imran H. Ansari of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins PC, who alleged medical mistreatment at the hands of New York City jail staff at Rikers Island.

“Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention," said Ansari. "It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights”

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said in another statement that Weinstein was facing "cruel and unusual punishment" on Rikers.

“Mr. Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukemia, has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not," said Engelmayer. "In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.”

Weinstein, who is awaiting retrial on sex crimes charges after his New York conviction was overturned, was diagnosed with leukemia in October.

Despite the overturned conviction, Weinstein is still behind bars after being convicted in a separate trial of one count each of forcible rape, forced oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Corrections did not immediately return a request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.