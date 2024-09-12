Harvey Weinstein indicted on new charges in New York

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is facing new charges in New York City, prosecutors have said.

The details of the indictment will not be unsealed until he appears in court to be formally charged on 18 September, they said.

Manhattan prosecutors recently told a court hearing they had evidence of up to three more allegations against Weinstein.

Earlier this week, Weinstein, 72, was rushed to a New York hospital for emergency heart surgery. He is already awaiting a retrial in the city after his 2020 conviction on rape and sexual assault charges was overturned by an appeals court this year.

The case was thrown out after it was ruled that the judge in the original trial had allowed evidence to be presented about allegations that were not part of the case.

The retrial is scheduled for November and it is unclear if the new charges will be added to that indictment, or brought separately.

Once Weinstein's legal cases are complete in New York, he is expected to return to California to serve a 16-year sentence for a rape conviction, against which he is also appealing.

More than 100 people have made sexual misconduct and rape allegations again Weinstein dating back to the 1970s.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence.

Before his fall from grace, he co-founded the film studio, Miramax which produced award-winning films like Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love.