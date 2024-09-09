Harvey Weinstein is rushed to the hospital for emergency heart surgery days before appearing in court

Harvey Weinstein was rushed from a jail to a New York hospital for emergency surgery, according to a report (AP)

The disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was rushed from a New York City jail to a hospital for emergency heart surgery on Sunday night, his spokesperson said.

Criminal justice consultant Craig Rothfeld confirmed to The Independent that the 72-year-old had been taken from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan due to “a massive amount of fluid in his lungs”.

“He’s in recovery in the ICU, and we’re currently awaiting further details,” said Rothfeld.

It comes days before Weinstein was set to appear in court in New York City, where he will be retried over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

His previous conviction in New York was overturned in April by the state’s Court of Appeals due to “egregious errors” by the original trial judge.

However, a separate 16-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles, California remains in force.

The longtime Miramax and Weinstein Company boss was previously taken to hospital for Covid-19 and pneumonia in both lungs, as well as a “myriad of health conditions” including diabetes and high blood pressure.

Weinstein was first arrested in New York City in 2018 after more than 80 women accused him of rape or assault, with many alleging that he had used his power in the film industry to coerce them into sexual acts.

The revelations in 2017 set off a global reckoning against high-profile abusers in Hollywood and beyond, kickstarting the #MeToo movement and ultimately leading to his imprisonment.