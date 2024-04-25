Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction overturned by New York appeals court

A New York court has overturned Harvey Weinstein's 2020 conviction for rape, ordering new trial in landmark "MeToo" case.

The state's highest court found the judge at the trial prejudiced the ex-movie mogul with improper rulings, including a decision to let women testify about allegations that weren't part of the case.

The ruling by the Court of Appeals will mean a painful chapter in reckoning with sexual misconduct by powerful figures looks likely to be reopened.

It was an era that began in 2017 with a flood of allegations against Weinstein.

Weinstein's accusers could again be forced to relive their traumas on the witness stand.

