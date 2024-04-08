Harwich's Home Bargains raided by thieves with a JCB

A construction vehicle was used to remove an ATM from the front of a discount retail store.

Essex Police arrived at the Gateway Retail Park in Harwich, Essex, at 02:00 BST on Monday.

It is believed a JCB telehandler was used by the suspects to remove the ATM from the front of a Home Bargains store.

Two abandoned vehicles were found nearby and police believe they are connected to the incident.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and Essex Police has asked anyone with more information to come forward.

