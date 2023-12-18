Hastings Borough Council: Eighth councillor quits local Labour group

The resignations mean the Conservatives - with 10 councillors - are now the council's largest political group

An eighth person has resigned from the Hastings Borough Council Labour group.

Councillor Mike Turner cited criticism of Sir Keir Starmer, the party's policy on Gaza and a "dereliction of local democracy" as his reasons.

Council leader Paul Barnett and five other councillors have also resigned, and set up an independent group.

A Labour spokesperson said the councillors' "performative gesture politics" had driven the authority to the "brink of bankruptcy".

Mr Turner, who is one of Hastings Borough Council's Baird ward representatives, said: "When [Sir Keir] stood as leader of the Labour Party I supported him.

"However, I'm now ashamed to admit that I did as he endorsed the war crime of cutting off water and electricity to Palestinians in Gaza, while Labour's position to not support a ceasefire has been a complete disgrace."

He said the party had lost its "moral compass" and those on the parliamentary Labour front bench should be "ashamed".

He added: "There has been a dereliction of local democracy - not once was I asked or consulted about who my running mate was going to be in Baird ward.

"We have been unable to select our own local Parliamentary candidate and selection of councillor candidates." He said he would remain committed to his constituents.

In a statement, a Labour Party spokesman, said: "With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour Party has changed fundamentally.

"The fact that these councillors, all holdouts from the previous regime, no longer feel the Labour Party is their home is conclusive proof of that."

He said the party was calling on the councillors "to do the honourable thing and step down immediately" from the council.

The resignations mean the Conservatives - with 10 councillors - are currently the council's largest political group.

The Labour Party now has seven councillors, the Green Party has five and Reform UK has one.

Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.