Hastings hotel could be used for emergency housing

Hastings Borough Council want to use the Vive Hotel to accommodate some of the town's homeless [Local Democracy Reporting Service]

A planning application is seeking permission to use an East Sussex hotel as emergency housing.

A change of use request has been submitted to Hastings Borough Council to use the Vive Hotel, in Havelock Road, as temporary accommodation.

The building already has a dual use as tourist and student accommodation.

A planning application submitted by the hotel's owner said: “The current use as dual hotel/student accommodation is not utilising the building to its maximum use due to the depression in the economy."

In March the council was awarded £5.4m by the government after it said it feared the cost of housing its homeless could lead to the authority going bankrupt.

It introduced extra council tax charges in February on properties that have been left empty for long periods.

Hastings Borough Council has said the cost of dealing with homelessness could force it into bankruptcy [Getty Images]

The applicant's statement said the economic climate has led to an increase in homelessness in Hastings and the hotel building could provide temporary and emergency residential accommodation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"This ensures the maximum use of the building ensuring its viability and that this town centre building does not become an empty property,” it added.

The document said the change of use has already “been implemented”, with the building now fitted out with the kitchen, bathroom and laundry facilities required for temporary and emergency housing.

The change of use would result in 97 studio apartments becoming available.

