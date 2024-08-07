‘Hate not welcome’: Thousands of anti-racism protesters take to streets in show of defiance against far right

Large-scale expected violence by far-right groups failed to materialise after thousands of counter-protesters turned out to stand against them.

Huge chants of “we fight back” and “refugees are welcome here” were heard on the streets of several major cities in England, outnumbering any thugs intent on causing trouble.

It comes after police warned more than 100 demonstrations could take place across the UK on Wednesday for another evening of unrest after a week of riots in places including Sunderland, Hartlepool, Liverpool and Rotherham.

Some 6,000 riot officers were standing by after gatherings had been anticipated in 41 of the 43 police force areas in England and Wales, with prosecutors warning a “hit list” of immigration centres and lawyers by the far right could amount to terrorism.

Counter-protesters assemble in Walthamstow, northeast London, chanting ‘refugees welcome here’ (Getty)

Police from southeast England were sent to northern cities on Wednesday to back up resources in northern cities after intelligence suggested further violent scenes were planned.

But on Wednesday night, the far right was barely seen in areas such as east London, Bristol, Oxford, Middlesbrough and Brighton.

Several hundred demonstrators holding anti-racism banners marched peacefully through the streets in Birmingham. It was estimated more than 1,500 counter-demonstrators turned out in Bristol.

Counter-protesters gather in Walthamstow, northeast London, as far-right rallies failed to materialise (Getty Images)

Aldershot, Hampshire, was one of the few places where police officers rushed to separate opposing groups after tempers flared.

A group chanting “stop the boats” confronted a Stand Up to Racism group and angry shouting occurred.

In Sheffield, South Yorkshire, around 500 anti-racist demonstrators gathered and chanted pro-refugee slogans, but there was no sign of any far-right groups. Scores of police were in the area with riot helmets hanging from their belts.

Activists pictured in Liverpool (Getty)

Anti-racist demonstrators outside Merseyside Refugee Centre (Getty)

Police in Northampton asked counter-protesters to leave after planned anti-immigration protests in the town failed to materialise.

However, there was some isolated disorder in Croydon, south London. The Metropolitan Police said about 50 people had “made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder”.

The force said people had dragged and thrown objects down the road, and thrown bottles at officers. Eight people were arrested for assaulting emergency workers, possession of offensive weapons and other offences.

Forces across the UK have started issuing CCTV appeals to identify people in connection with the widespread unrest over the past week.

Anti-immigration protest in Derby, Derbyshire (Reuters)

Counter protesters outside the Refugee and Migrant centre in Birmingham, West Midlands (PA Wire)

Images of more than 50 people were released by detectives investigating trouble in Merseyside, Rotherham and Hull.

More than 400 people have been arrested with some already sentenced to heavy jail terms.

The fatal stabbings of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop in Southport last week were initially used by far-right groups to launch riot action.