Hate Running? Well, Nike Just Made The Perfect Sneaker For You

It's easy to write off running as not for you, we've all been there after hearing others say that you have to just give it a chance and be patient. But running is hard, it can not only be a physical strain on your body but a mental strain on your morale as well. Which is why Nike has created a running shoe that makes the activity just a lil bit easier. It's for any runner, but especially for those who don't consider themselves runners at all. It won't move your legs and do all of the sweating for you, but it will make your step just a lil bit bouncier. The shoe is ten years in the making and aims to give a personal cushioning platform for your feet. With about 8,000 total beads at the bottom of the shoe, they're dispersed and customized based on your stride (How do you land on your feet? Do you have the tendency to pronate? What amount of ankle support is needed?). Every foot is different, which is why the beads are placed in zonally-tuned pods which allows the dynamic footbed to transform itself to your foot. All components are built to absorb the impact and return energy back to your stride.

While there may not be as many barriers to entry for running compared to other sports, it's the mentality of getting yourself out there every day that's hard. The sport can feel repetitive and draining, afterwards (and sometimes during) your legs can feel like the ground is pulling you down. Having a shoe that helps you and aids you on your running journey is crucial, it makes a way bigger difference than what you expect. That's why the Nike Joyride is here to say wait!!! maybe you actually can get into running and you might find that it's really therapeutic all you need is a shoe that is there to support you.

The Nike Joyride shoe went through intense, iterative trail and error to get here. While the first silhouette utilizing the technology is being released in the Run Flyknit style, many more versions will be coming soon. It's like running on bubbles that won't ever pop. The Nike Joyride Run Flyknit is available today for Nike members and globally on August 15.

Originally Appeared on Teen Vogue

