Hate speech against Jews surges more than a third after October 7 attacks

Jewish people have increasingly been targeted by abuse on social media since last year - David Rose

Hate speech targeting Jewish people on social media surged by more than a third in the year following Israel’s military response to the Hamas October 7 attacks, a new report has found.

The amount of content blaming Jews for the Holocaust and justifying violence against them has increased dramatically.

Analysis of social media platforms such as X, TikTok and Facebook, showed that anti-Semitic content rose by more than 36 per cent in the 11 months that followed the attacks.

That figure came following an initial 86 per cent surge in posts attacking Jews in the first three weeks after the killing of more than 1,200 Israelis, 815 of whom were civilians.

In the 11 months prior to October 7, CyberWell’s monitoring technology flagged 135,556 posts as highly likely to be anti-Semitic. In the 11 months following October 7 this number jumped to 185,229 – an increase of 36.6 per cent.

The report found a significant increase in content justifying harm to Jews, alongside a rise in Holocaust denial and distortion.

Calls justifying violence against Jews rose from 5.1 per cent to 13.3 per cent; blaming Jews for the Holocaust leapt from 1.4 per cent to 11.1 per cent; and denying Jews the right to self-determination rose from 1.6 per cent to 8.9 per cent.

The report by CyberWell, an independent non-profit organisation fighting the spread of anti-Semitism online, found that the tone of such abuse on social media shifted markedly before and after October 7.

In the 11 months before the Hamas attacks on southern Israel, including the Nova music festival and kibbutz communities, the report found that the most recurring anti-Semitic trope was the portrayal of Jews controlling world events.

This fell from 33 per cent to 29.2 per cent after October 7, but was replaced with a steep rise in posts depicting Jews as “the enemy”.

Additionally, the research found that the term “Zionist” has been increasingly weaponised in anti-Semitic discourse.

Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, CyberWell’s founder and executive director, said: “October 7, 2023, was the largest attack directed at Jews since the Holocaust, and Hamas and its allies have successfully – that morning and in the year since – hijacked our favourite social media platforms leveraging gaps in existing policies and moderation efforts to turn these apps into weapons of mass psychological warfare and to normalise hate against Jews worldwide.”

Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor, founder of CyberWell, has urged social media platforms to better moderate their content - CyberWell

She added: “As we reflect on the past year, it is clear that the challenge of online anti-Semitism has taken a dark turn and must be addressed. Our latest report underscores not only the urgency of the situation but also the necessity for continued vigilance and proactive measures in countering hate speech.

“The findings serve as a crucial reminder of the need for sustained efforts in both policy enforcement and public awareness to protect vulnerable communities and uphold the values of tolerance and respect in our digital spaces.”

In July, following discussions with CyberWell, Facebook’s parent company Meta recognised “Zionist” as being a proxy term for “Jew”. TikTok has also recently clarified its policies, marking what the report’s authors describe as “a crucial step toward more effective content moderation”.

Researchers found that TikTok is the most diligent social media platform in removing the anti-Semitic content reported by CyberWell. In a statement TikTok said: “We stand firmly against hateful behaviour and we work tirelessly to monitor for and remove it from the platform in all of its forms.”

In 2023, the overall removal rate for anti-Semitic content climbed to 32.1 percent, an increase from 23.8 percent in 2022.

CyberWell said this “illustrates a commitment from the platforms to address online hate more effectively”. But it added that the report showed more had to be done by social media platforms to rid themselves of anti-Semitic comments.

Ms Montemayor said: “It is critical that social media platforms be held accountable and implement robust strategies to counteract the spread of hate. While we’ve seen progress in the removal rates of anti-Semitic content, there remains much work to be done.”

Meta, which owns both Facebook and Instagram, and X have been contacted for comment.