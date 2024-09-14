'They hate us': Haitian residents in Springfield, Ohio, fear for their safety

Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, spoke out Saturday about the danger they feel in their community as the city remains at the center of the national debate on immigration.

The Haitian Times and the Haitian Community Help and Support Center organized a conversation with activists, journalists and Haitian residents to respond to claims without evidence spread online. Some of the posts were shared by Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance. On Tuesday, former president Donald Trump tossed the city into the national spotlight claiming that Haitian immigrants are eating pets.

The Saturday event was originally planned to be in-person in Springfield, but the organizers decided to make it virtual due to security concerns, Macollvie Neel, executive editor of the Haitian Times, said. Springfield City Hall and two elementary schools were evacuated this week after receiving bomb threats. On Saturday, threats forced lockdowns and two area hospitals.

"I don't know what happened with the bomb threats?" Trump told reporters on Saturday. "I know that it's been taken over by illegal migrants."

Jims Denis, a Haitian immigrant in Springfield, said he moved to the city five years ago and owns three properties in the city, including a photography studio. He said he feels like Haitians in the city are being targeted.

“You can see it’s pure hatred. They hate us,” Denis said.

Denis said Haitiians are not safe in Springfield and that he no longer leaves his house very much.

"I take my kids to the park usually, I cannot do that anymore. You know, I have to just stay home and just don't go out. We used to just go for a walk in the neighborhood, but we cannot do that anymore," he said, adding that his wife wants to move out of the city.

Sophia Pierralus, a Haitian activist who lives in Columbus, urged Springfield residents to care for their mental health and watch out for signs their children are experiencing bullying at school.

"You must keep your eyes open regarding your children," she said.

Viles Dorsainvil, the president of the Haitian Community and Support Center, said the center helps Haitian immigrants find jobs and housing. He said the center is focusing on cross cultural education, including Creole courses for Americans and ESL and driving classes.

