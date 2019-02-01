From His Hatred for Coffee to His Early Bedtime: 9 Things You Didn’t Know About Tom Brady

Tom Brady is just days away from appearing in the Super Bowl — but you probably knew that already.

It’s likely no surprise that the New England Patriots quarterback is in the championship game once again, as this is his ninth appearance in the Super Bowl during the nearly two decades he’s played in the league.

Brady, 41, is a five-time NFL champion, married to Gisele Bündchen — one of the most famous supermodels in the world — and has spent his career with famed coach Bill Belichick.

But despite his prominence in the spotlight, fans still have more to discover about Brady

Here are some little-known facts about Brady ahead of his appearance in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, which will air Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET. on CBS.

1. Brady was taken in the sixth (!) round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Six quarterbacks — Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Tee Martin, Marc Bulger, and Spergon Wynn — had all been taken by the time the Patriots selected Brady with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft.

“You know, [my parents] were just so supportive of me,” Brady told ESPN while recalling the difficult day that beckoned the start of his professional career. “They take it as emotional as I do. Finally, when the Patriots called, I was so excited. I was, like, ‘I don’t have to be an insurance salesman,’ you know?”

He would lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl in 2002 after their starting quarterback, Drew Bledsoe, was injured in the second game of the season.

2. He was an intern for Merrill Lynch.

If he didn’t make it to the NFL, Brady would have had a career in finance! The Pats QB was once an intern for Merrill Lynch in Ann Arbor while completing his education at the University of Michigan.

“Found my old resume! Really thought I was going to need this after the 5th round,” Brady wrote in a Facebook post showing his resume just four years ago.

3. Brady wasn’t just drafted into the NFL.

On June 2, 1995, Brady was selected by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the MLB Draft, thanks to his talents as a catcher on his high school baseball team. He would skip out on playing in the major leagues and opt to play football at the University of Michigan instead, then, of course, in the NFL.

“I was fortunate to be selected by the Expos in the 1995 MLB Draft,” he wrote on Facebook three years ago. “But…..I’m so happy I stuck with football!”

