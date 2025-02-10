Haut Et Court & Good Chaos Team On ‘Paris-Hollywood’ Film Rights

Paris-based Haut et Court and London-based Good Chaos have partnered to acquire the film rights to Paris-Hollywood, the debut novel from writer and critic Cécile Mury.

The novel is the story of a French journalist and an English-speaking movie star. The two companies have said they plan to adapt the novel into a feature film, with the aim of “blending the sensibilities of both Franco and Anglo rom-coms.”

“Paris-Hollywood is not only a charming and winning read, but it also digs intelligently into the nature of love and the limits we put on ourselves before falling in love,” Mike Goodridge, CEO of Good Chaos, said in a statement. “We are so excited to be building this movie with our dear friends at Haut et Court and make a classic European romcom.”

Paris-Hollywood was one of the buzzier titles at this year’s Frankfurt Book Fair, where it was picked up by publishers in six different territories.

Caroline Benjo, Co-CEO of Haut et Court added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have teamed up with Good Chaos to bring to the screen this delightful rom-com that plays so much on the genre, but with a ‘je ne sais quoi et presque rien’. We jumped on the rights as soon as we read the book as its tone is absolutely unique and reminds us of the best of English rom-coms but set in France”

Haut et Court are best known for titles such as Laurent Cantet’s The Class (Palme d’Or, 2008), Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster (Jury Prize Cannes, 2015), and Fabrice Gobert’s acclaimed TV series The Returned (International Emmy for Best TV Series, 2013). Upcoming projects include Vladimir de Fontenay’s Sukkwan Island (Sundance Official Selection, 2025), adapted from the David Vann book of the same title, and Dominik Moll’s highly anticipated new film Case 137, following the success of his César-winning The Night Of The 12th.

Headed by Mike Goodridge, Good Chaos’s upcoming titles include Edward Berger’s new film The Ballad Of A Small Player starring Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, and Laszlo Nemes’ latest epic Ophan set in 1957 Budapest. Previous credits include Baltasar Kormakur’s Touch and Sandhya Suri’s Santosh and Triangle Of Sadness (Palme d’Or, 2022).

