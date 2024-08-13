How Havaianas flip flops became the 'It Girl' shoe of summer 2024

For a long, long time, flip flops were “out”. The behemoth that is Birkenstock™ has consumed all summer footwear for too long, and thanks to those damn clogs they even had winter in a choke hold too.

But then a single domino fell, and a few events were set in motion. Firstly, Jennifer Lawrence wore flip flops with a cascading Dior gown at Cannes film festival last spring.

It was almost definitely not a sartorial decision, and more so a trademark J Law “I’m so zany” decision, but it started a style conversation around how wearing the “wrong” kind of shoe can enhance an outfit. This became known as the “wrong shoe theory” and its neat, handy package-ability made it go viral on TikTok for months. Vogue wrote about it. WWD wrote about it. The Guardian wrote about it.

Jennifer Lawrence in her couture and flip flops at Cannes (REUTERS)

And now, through the wrong shoe theory mist, a victor has emerged. It is Havaianas, a brand name barely whispered in fashion circles for 10 years, back to claim its crown as king of flip flop empire. If you need proof, look to the images from Copenhagen Fashion Week last week, which detail an undeniable Havaianas presence on the FROW and in the streets.

Of course, we can’t attribute an entire Havaianas comeback to Jennifer Lawrence setting her rubbery soles down on that Cannes red carpet. It also plays into a bunch of pre-existing trends.

Street style at Copenhagen Fashion Week (Havaianas)

For instance, Havaianas is a distinctly y2k brand, which calls to mind images of Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and David Beckham stomping the streets of Los Angeles and Madrid circa 1999-2004.

Now, they’re being seen on the feet of increasingly stylish celebs, from rising It Girl Addison Rae wearing them in an editorial shoot paired with a ballgown, to actress Elle Fanning, who wore them with a Bottega Veneta bag and Eterne sweats, proving they can be dressed up or down.

David Beckham in his Havaianas, 2004 (AFP via Getty Images)

Iris Law also got in on the Havaianas hype recently, strutting around London in the Neon Blue Star colourway, combined with a buttercup yellow floral dress and a black Yves Saint Laurent bag. Oh, and Jennifer Aniston is still wearing them, of course.

Influencer Ol Hirst wears Havaianas in Barcelona (Ol Hirst/Instagram)

The Birkenstock barrage had to end one day, with a new It summer sandal eventually stealing its crown. We may only have one or two months left of summer, but Havaianas have well and truly made their mark in summer 2024.

And knowing the current fondness for socks and sandals, I wouldn’t be surprised if some people repurposed their Margiela Tabi socks to keep the flip flops trend going well into autumn.