Have your say: After a tumultuous week in Canadian politics, is it time for PM Justin Trudeau to resign?

Vote on whether Trudeau should remain as leader of Canada, how you feel about Freeland's sudden resignation and if Canada join U.S. as 51st state

Corné van Hoepen
·Editor, Yahoo News Canada
·7 min read

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government faced upheaval this week when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation in a letter to the PM, shared publicly on social media.

By the end of the dramatic week, a new finance minister was in place, but Trudeau faced heavy scrutiny from members of his Liberal Party and the public. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh introduced a motion of non-confidence on Friday to bring down the Trudeau government.

Uncertainty gripped the nation as events unfolded, with many unsure whether the prime minister would remain in office. Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump weighed in on the situation in Canada, repeatedly referring it to "the 51st state."

Looking back at this week's highlights, we ask our audience for their thoughts on the events.

Freeland's resignation, along with growing dissent within and outside Canada's ruling party, has amplified calls for the prime minister to step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh was quick to call for Trudeau to step down, telling reporters on Tuesday "He has to go." The NDP leader on Friday penned an open letter, posted to social media vowing to bring down the Liberal government.

On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre once again called on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to topple the government, criticizing him for voting against the latest non-confidence motion last week.

In addition to calls from leaders of Canadian political parties for the prime minister to step down, members of his own caucus are now urging Trudeau to resign. According to CBC News, even MPs who were previously undecided or had defended him in the past are now saying it is time to move on from the Trudeau era.

In addition to calls from leaders of Canadian political parties for the prime minister to step down, members of his own caucus are now urging Trudeau to resign. According to CBC News, even MPs who were previously undecided or had defended him in the past are now saying it is time to move on from the Trudeau era.

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned Monday following disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over issues such as potential U.S. tariffs under the looming Trump presidency, dealing a significant blow to an already unpopular government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeland announced her resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which she shared over social media. In the letter, Freeland revealed that Trudeau informed her last week she would be removed from the finance portfolio and offered a different cabinet role instead.

Chrystia Freeland, who today stepped down as finance minister and deputy prime minister, arrives for a national caucus meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Chrystia Freeland, who today stepped down as finance minister and deputy prime minister, arrives for a national caucus meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

"To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it," the former finance minister wrote in her resignation letter posted to X.

Freeland's resignation landed just as the federal government prepared to unveil its highly anticipated fall economic statement and is raising doubt if Trudeau will stay on as Canada's leader.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the immediate recall of the House of Commons after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced plans to introduce a motion of non-confidence against the Liberal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Liberals don’t deserve another chance,” Singh stated in an open letter on Friday, adding that the NDP will vote to bring the government down.

Speaking to reporters, Poilievre argued that Parliament should not wait until its scheduled return from the winter break in January.

Singh called on Trudeau to resign after Freeland quit, but he hadn't been clear about whether his party would vote to bring down the Liberals until Friday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced eight new cabinet ministers Friday and change the roles of four others in a cabinet shuffle designed to ensure the government can function properly.s

One senior government source told CBC News the timing and size of the shuffle should not be taken as a signal that the prime minister has made up his mind about his future, adding Trudeau is still "reflecting" on his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

As ministers emerged from Rideau Hall after being sworn in, they presented a united front, insisting they want to serve the country for as long as possible despite the peril their government faces.

Newly-sworn in Minister of Employment Steven MacKinnon said "Obviously we have confidence in the prime minister and the government, otherwise we would not be here."

As the Canadian political scene descended into turmoil this week, it caught the attention of president elect Donald Trump, who in true fashion, took to social media to share his thoughts.

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump shared late Monday.

“Her behavior was totally toxic and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!!”

This is not the first time Trump has referred to "The Great State of Canada" or called Canada's leader a "governor." He has also suggested on his platform, Truth Social, that "Canada should become the 51st state."

A recent Leger poll suggests 13 per cent of Canadians would like the country to become the next U.S. state. The demographic breakdowns show there's higher support among men, at 19 per cent, compared with only seven per cent of women.

Freeland said she felt compelled to resign after the prime minister lost confidence in her as finance minister and sought to reassign her, following her opposition to decisions that greatly expanded the deficit beyond her previous commitments.

"Just blame Chrystia Freeland and make her wear it all. Some feminist," Poilievre said at a news conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.

"The same week as Trudeau was insulting Americans for not electing a woman president, he was busy throwing his own woman deputy prime minister under the bus to replace her with a man."

Prominent Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner asked how any woman in that caucus could "defend that man instead of calling for an election now," while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Trudeau needed to start proving himself if he was going to keep declaring himself "to be such a supporter of women."

MP Melissa Lantsman referred to an "old boys' club" being in charge.

Latest Stories

  • Shutdown Looms After Trump ‘Blindsided’ by ‘President Elon Musk’

    Donald Trump has become embroiled in a behind-the-scenes power struggle with Elon Musk over the jettisoned Republican-led spending deal. One month before the president-elect returns in triumph to the White House, he is already facing a challenge to his authority from the tech titan credited with doing the most to get him there. Trump may have asserted his own power over Republicans on Capitol Hill in demolishing the compromise deal that appeared all set to be ratified—but he was still taking sec

  • 3 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford If Trump Imposes Tariffs in 2025

    One of the cornerstones of President-elect Donald Trump’s reelection campaign of 2024 was his promise to implement tariffs.

  • Far-Right Rep Heckled Mercilessly by Dems During Shutdown Speech

    Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was heckled into silence Thursday during a speech on the House floor after blaming Democrats for the drama surrounding a looming government shutdown. Speaking in favor of a new, pared-down funding bill just hours after President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk blew up a bipartisan resolution that seemed on a glide path to approval, Luna began by heaping praise on Trump. “I never voted for a [continuing resolution], but I’m here today beca

  • Government funding plan collapses as Trump makes new demands days before shutdown

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump abruptly rejected a bipartisan plan Wednesday to prevent a Christmastime government shutdown, instead telling House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to essentially renegotiate — days before a deadline when federal funding runs out.

  • Trump Orders Europe to Buy More U.S. Oil and Gas—or Face Tariffs

    President-elect Donald Trump took a brief hiatus from the U.S. government’s shutdown crisis Friday morning to re-up his threats of a trade war with the nation’s closest allies. “I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas,” Trump posted to Truth Social on Friday morning. “Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!” he added.

  • Senate Republicans fume over ‘fiasco’ in House

    Senate Republicans were left fuming Thursday over what they called the dysfunctional “s‑‑‑ show” and “fiasco” they witnessed in the House as two proposals to fund the government through Christmas failed this week. With Washington on the brink of a government shutdown, lawmakers are no closer to having a stopgap funding measure that can pass both the House and…

  • Trump was poised to inherit a strong economy. Then things got rocky and he added to the uncertainty

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The smooth economy that Donald Trump was poised to inherit suddenly looks a bit rockier — with critics saying the president-elect is contributing to the uncertainty.

  • Fact Check: Trump Said U.S. Subsidizes Canada With More Than $100M a Year — But He's Wrong

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump made the claim in a Dec. 18, 2024, Truth Social post.

  • Outgoing U.S. ambassador worries that Canadians feel disrespected by the United States

    As U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and his supporters continue to troll Canada about becoming the 51st state, the outgoing U.S. ambassador to Canada says he worries Canadians could feel Americans don't respect them.David Cohen told CBC's The House in 2022 that Canadians felt "betrayed" because "they don't think their affection and respect for the United States has been reciprocated by the United States."In a follow-up interview on Tuesday with The House, Cohen was asked whether Canadians feel

  • Poilievre says House should be recalled as NDP vows to vote down Liberal government

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the House of Commons should be recalled now that NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is vowing to bring forward a motion of non-confidence to take down the Liberal government."The Liberals don't deserve another chance," Singh wrote in an open letter on Friday. "That's why the NDP will vote to bring this government down."Speaking to reporters on Friday, Poilievre said the House shouldn't wait until it comes back from the winter break in January."I will be writing th

  • Jen Psaki Offers 3-Word Takeaway On What's To Come In 2025

    The MSNBC host reacted after Donald Trump and Elon Musk threw Congress into chaos days before Christmas.

  • Damning Report Describes How Aides Shielded ‘Declining’ Biden From Scrutiny

    President Joe Biden’s inner circle kept his interactions short and tightly scripted, allowing his declining energy levels to remain under wraps. He also held other top lawmakers and even his own pollsters at arms-length, according to a damning new report in the Wall Street Journal. The former senator and vice president has long surrounded himself with a small group of loyal advisers who, thanks to their deep knowledge of both the president and of Washington, serve as particularly effective proxi

  • Doug Ford makes his case against Trump's tariffs in U.S. media interviews

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford embarked on a marathon of interviews with U.S. media this week to promote the importance of trade between Canada and its southern neighbour in the hopes it may convince president-elect Donald Trump to back off his tariff threats. Ford spoke with The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press and Bloomberg News on Tuesday before taking part in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett that evening, where he seemed to strike a conciliatory tone. "You know, bo

  • Fox News Show Gets Weird Over Donald Trump's Viral Hair Moment

    "Outnumbered" host Harris Faulkner came up with an interesting way to summarize footage of the president-elect.

  • Kai Trump Pokes Fun at Grandpa and Reveals Celeb Crush

    Kai Trump gave a glimpse into her life as President-elect Donald Trump’s granddaughter in a new video, sharing her reaction to his election victory to what thinks of how the media portrays him. In the video published Tuesday, titled “Get to know me better... Q&A,” the 17-year-old provided new anecdotes that attempt to sanitize the image of the former and future president, who is more known for his profane insults and crude remarks than his grandfatherly love. “He’s taught me never to give up and

  • The Air Force Secretary said Elon Musk 'needs to learn a little bit more about the business' before deriding crewed fighter jets

    While Kendall said he respected Musk as an engineer, he said the billionaire is "not a warfighter" and that drones won't replace fighters for years.

  • Drive to Dump Trudeau Has Momentum, Liberal Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Justin Trudeau’s political crisis is deepening, with more members of his Liberal Party publicly calling for the Canadian prime minister to step aside and give a new leader a chance before an election in 2025. Most Read from BloombergNew York City’s Historic Preservation Movement Is Having a Midlife CrisisNYPD Car Chases Are Becoming More Frequent — and More DangerousDakar’s Air Quality Plummets as Saharan Dust Descends on SenegalJenica Atwin, a Liberal who serves as parliamentary

  • Opinion: The ‘Never Trump’ Movement Is Dead. Long Live ‘Never Trump’

    The contortionists among American ruling political class are at it again. This week, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens—a (formerly) prominent Never Trumper and one of the paper’s requisite moralizing conservatives—threw in the towel. In his column, entitled “Done With Never Trump,” Stephens wrote: “We also thought that Trump represented a form of illiberalism that was antithetical to our ‘free people, free markets, free world’ brand of conservatism and that was bound to take the Republican

  • President-elect Trump transfers close to $4 billion worth of his Trump Media shares to a trust

    Shares of Trump Media and Technology Group slid in midday trading Friday after President-elect Donald Trump transferred all of his shares into a revocable trust, according to a regulatory filing. Trump transferred all of his nearly 115 million shares — worth around $4 billion on paper — in the parent company of social networking site Truth Social as a “bona fide gift” to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday said. It's not clear why Trump transferred the stock.

  • Alberta's Smith disappointed federal pension plan report offers no estimate of share

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province has heard back from Canada’s chief actuary on its bid to leave the Canada Pension Plan but says there's no estimate on how much the province should get.