Have your say: After a tumultuous week in Canadian politics, is it time for PM Justin Trudeau to resign?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government faced upheaval this week when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced her resignation in a letter to the PM, shared publicly on social media.

By the end of the dramatic week, a new finance minister was in place, but Trudeau faced heavy scrutiny from members of his Liberal Party and the public. NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh introduced a motion of non-confidence on Friday to bring down the Trudeau government.

Uncertainty gripped the nation as events unfolded, with many unsure whether the prime minister would remain in office. Meanwhile, president-elect Donald Trump weighed in on the situation in Canada, repeatedly referring it to "the 51st state."

Looking back at this week's highlights, we ask our audience for their thoughts on the events.

Growing calls for Trudeau to step down: 'He has to go'

Freeland's resignation, along with growing dissent within and outside Canada's ruling party, has amplified calls for the prime minister to step down.

Leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh was quick to call for Trudeau to step down, telling reporters on Tuesday "He has to go." The NDP leader on Friday penned an open letter, posted to social media vowing to bring down the Liberal government.

On Tuesday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre once again called on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to topple the government, criticizing him for voting against the latest non-confidence motion last week.

In addition to calls from leaders of Canadian political parties for the prime minister to step down, members of his own caucus are now urging Trudeau to resign. According to CBC News, even MPs who were previously undecided or had defended him in the past are now saying it is time to move on from the Trudeau era.

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned Monday following disagreements with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over issues such as potential U.S. tariffs under the looming Trump presidency, dealing a significant blow to an already unpopular government.

Freeland announced her resignation in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which she shared over social media. In the letter, Freeland revealed that Trudeau informed her last week she would be removed from the finance portfolio and offered a different cabinet role instead.

Chrystia Freeland, who today stepped down as finance minister and deputy prime minister, arrives for a national caucus meeting, in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

"To be effective, a Minister must speak on behalf of the Prime Minister and with his full confidence. In making your decision, you made clear that I no longer credibly enjoy that confidence and possess the authority that comes with it," the former finance minister wrote in her resignation letter posted to X.

Freeland's resignation landed just as the federal government prepared to unveil its highly anticipated fall economic statement and is raising doubt if Trudeau will stay on as Canada's leader.

'Liberals don't deserve another chance': NDP leader vows to bring down Liberals

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling for the immediate recall of the House of Commons after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced plans to introduce a motion of non-confidence against the Liberal government.

“The Liberals don’t deserve another chance,” Singh stated in an open letter on Friday, adding that the NDP will vote to bring the government down.

Speaking to reporters, Poilievre argued that Parliament should not wait until its scheduled return from the winter break in January.

Justin Trudeau failed in the biggest job a Prime Minister has: to work for people, not the powerful.



The NDP will vote to bring this government down, and give Canadians a chance to vote for a government who will work for them. pic.twitter.com/uqklF6RrUX — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) December 20, 2024

Singh called on Trudeau to resign after Freeland quit, but he hadn't been clear about whether his party would vote to bring down the Liberals until Friday.

Liberal cabinet shuffle: Trudeau adds 8 new MPs to cabinet, changes the roles of 4 others

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced eight new cabinet ministers Friday and change the roles of four others in a cabinet shuffle designed to ensure the government can function properly.s

One senior government source told CBC News the timing and size of the shuffle should not be taken as a signal that the prime minister has made up his mind about his future, adding Trudeau is still "reflecting" on his position.

As ministers emerged from Rideau Hall after being sworn in, they presented a united front, insisting they want to serve the country for as long as possible despite the peril their government faces.

Newly-sworn in Minister of Employment Steven MacKinnon said "Obviously we have confidence in the prime minister and the government, otherwise we would not be here."

'Canada should become 51st state': Trump steps in

As the Canadian political scene descended into turmoil this week, it caught the attention of president elect Donald Trump, who in true fashion, took to social media to share his thoughts.

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump shared late Monday.

“Her behavior was totally toxic and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!!”

The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau. Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) December 17, 2024

This is not the first time Trump has referred to "The Great State of Canada" or called Canada's leader a "governor." He has also suggested on his platform, Truth Social, that "Canada should become the 51st state."

A recent Leger poll suggests 13 per cent of Canadians would like the country to become the next U.S. state. The demographic breakdowns show there's higher support among men, at 19 per cent, compared with only seven per cent of women.

'Some feminist': Trudeau accused of performative feminism

Freeland said she felt compelled to resign after the prime minister lost confidence in her as finance minister and sought to reassign her, following her opposition to decisions that greatly expanded the deficit beyond her previous commitments.

"Just blame Chrystia Freeland and make her wear it all. Some feminist," Poilievre said at a news conference in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday.

"The same week as Trudeau was insulting Americans for not electing a woman president, he was busy throwing his own woman deputy prime minister under the bus to replace her with a man."

Prominent Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner asked how any woman in that caucus could "defend that man instead of calling for an election now," while Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Trudeau needed to start proving himself if he was going to keep declaring himself "to be such a supporter of women."

MP Melissa Lantsman referred to an "old boys' club" being in charge.

