Hawaii Five-0 star Taylor Wily dies aged 56

Actor Taylor Wily, who starred in the reboot of crime drama Hawaii Five-0, has died at the age of 56.

His entertainment lawyer confirmed his death to the BBC's US partner CBS News. A cause of death was not given. The BBC has approached his representatives for comment.

The actor, who was from Hawaii, had a recurring role as Kamekona Tupuola on Hawaii Five-0, which he reprised in Magnum P.I.

Tributes have been pouring in, including from Peter Lenkov, executive producer on both shows.

“I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feeling in a few days. Just too hard right now," he wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of himself and Wily.

In a further post, he said he "fell in love" with Wily at the very first audition.

"You came in with a towel on your head mopping up sweat, and I was smitten. You charmed me into making you a regular... on the show... and in my life," he wrote.

"You were family. And I will miss you every day, brother."

He added that the pair had spoken last week, and had laughed at how right Wily had been for the role.

"Five-0 was our dream job. And I was so lucky we got to share that magic together."

Wily was originally a sumo wrestler but left the sport in the late 1980s after suffering several knee injuries. He later competed in UFC before turning his hand to film and television.

He starred as confidential informant Kamekona on Hawaii Five-0 between 2010–2020, before appearing in seven episodes of Magnum P.I.

His other credits included a role alongside Jason Segel and Mila Kunis in Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

But for Wily, Hawaii Five-0 remained his favourite role.

“It’s the best job in the world — you get to play Hollywood but be right here in Hawaii,” he said. “Home.”