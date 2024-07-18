Hawaiian Pop Musician Don Ho Gets Documentary Treatment From ‘Superpower’ Director Aaron Kaufman (EXCLUSIVE)

A documentary following the life of Hawaiian musician Don Ho is in production from Aaron Kaufman, who co-directed the Ukraine documentary “Superpower” alongside Sean Penn. Verdi Productions and Public School are producing the film, which follows Ho’s life as a pop artist who was one of the first Pacific Islanders to garner fame after Hawaii gained statehood.

Ho, known for his 1966 song “Tiny Bubbles” from his album of the same name, melded Hawaiian music with pop, and worked in the business for almost five decades. He also had his own variety show on ABC from 1976 through 1977, “The Don Ho Show.” The film will feature never-before-seen footage of the musician, along with interviews with his family, friends, associates and various celebrities, according to producer Chad Verdi. “Our goal is to honor the legacy of this important figure in pop culture and Hawaiian history – Don Ho,” says Rhode Island-based Verdi.

According to the film’s logline, “The documentary delves into the epic story of this unlikely show business sensation, exploring the formation of our 50th state, organized crime, corruption, polygamy, politics, a heist orchestrated to steal a superstar’s legacy, and the destruction of the country’s collective fantasy. The film will also feature never-before-seen home footage of the legendary singer.”

Kaufman recently directed “Superpower,” which followed Ukraine‘s fight to maintain freedom after Russia invaded and attacked Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022. The film spanned seven trips over nearly two years, in which Penn conducted interviews with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and others. The documentary is available to stream on YouTube free of charge.

Nancy Sinatra, who discovered Don Ho for Reprise Records and TV producer George Slaughter participated in the project. Chad A. Verdi produces alongside Anthony Gudas, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr. and Paul Luba. Sera Verdi served as an executive producer.





