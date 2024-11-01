Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit sees first snow of the season

Winter has arrived, but not across Canada, in Hawaii.

The first snow of the season turned Hawaii’s highest peak Mauna Kea Summit into a winter wonderland.

The summit saw almost 5 cm of snow on October 28, and while not uncommon this time of year, the snow was enough to close the road due to reduced visibility and icy conditions.

A ridge of high pressure to the north and a moisture band to the south set the stage for the snow.

As the moisture moved over the island, it brought precipitation with it. But at an elevation of 4,200 metres, it's cold enough at the top of Mauna Kea Summit for moisture to accumulate as snow rather than rain.

Hawaii is better known for its beautiful beaches and tropical landscape, but at 4,207 metres above sea level, Mauna Kea regularly sees snow in the wet season from November to March.

With its high elevation and dry climate, it is one of the best places in the world for sky observation and is home to 13 telescopes funded by 11 countries.