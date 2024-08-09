Hawkins to run for Cal City mayor against Kulikoff, Vasquez
Marq Hawkins, who grew up in Compton, is running for mayor of California City against current mayor Kelly Kulikoff. Duane Vasquez says he's in the process of running for mayor.
JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p
The Fox News personality made a geographical error and was schooled on social media.
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump recommitted to debating Vice President Kamala Harris after recently backing out, holding a lengthy news conference Thursday in which he taunted his new rival, boasted of his crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, and lashed out at questions about the enthusiasm her campaign has been generating.
Kamala Harris has pulled ahead of Donald Trump, according to a major national poll released Thursday.A Marquette Law School Poll found Harris up, 52 percent to 48 percent, in a survey of registered voters. Among the Americans likely to actually cast ballots, her lead grew to six points: 53 percent to 47 percent, demonstrating just how successful her campaign rollout has been.With third-party candidates added to the mix, Harris remained ahead, leading with 47 percent compared to Trump’s 41 percen
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
Former president and his allies have insisted they would accept ‘legal’ election results while promoting false claims of election fraud in 2020
UPDATE: In his first interview since dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was “not confident at all” that there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses. “He means it, all the stuff about, if we lose there will be a bloodbath,” Biden told …
Former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated a baseless claim about Justin Trudeau's parentage in an interview on Monday, suggesting that the prime minister "could be" the son of former Cuban president Fidel Castro.
Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday he doesn’t think Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), former President Trump’s running mate, wants to get “within 50 miles” of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Harris’s running mate, for a vice presidential debate. In a CNN interview ahead of Harris’s first campaign event with Walz on Tuesday night, Carville…
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro shared a 2021 episode of the the Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast after former President Donald Trump called him a “terrible guy” at an interview on Thursday. “I know Josh Shapiro, he’s a terrible guy, and he’s not very popular with anybody,” Trump said, after a reporter asked him his thoughts on the Democratic vice presidential nomination. “I think that this, uh, this selection maybe is better than Josh Shapiro would have been. But I think other than Josh Sh
OpEd: If you want to shred the Second Amendment or curb free speech, there’s a political party for you.
In the days before President Biden dropped out of the presidential race, a poll from Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote (APIAVote) showed a 19 percent drop in support for him among South Asian Americans. Now, with an Indian American at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket, the phones of South Asian organizers “have…
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan sits down with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to talk about election lies and MAGA media. To see the full story, watch “MisinfoNation Part 2: Patriots, Pillows and Paper Ballots” on August 11 on CNN.
Taylor Swift fans speculated that she's quietly supporting Kamala Harris after her latest Instagram post.
Doug Bedford’s victory signaled discontent among a majority of Republican voters over Hayden’s long-running and controversial election fraud investigation.
Lara Trump has responded to Joe Biden’s comments that he was “not confident at all” that there would be a peaceful transition of power if former President Donald Trump were to lose the 2024 presidential election.The president made his concerns known in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, of which a preview clip was aired on Wednesday. The interview is the Biden’s first sit-down since he announced on July 21 he was quitting the 2024 race.“If Trump loses I’m not confident at all,” Biden tol
The president delivered a stark prediction about what to expect from his predecessor should he lose the 2024 vote.
The survey, which was released Thursday by a top Miami Democratic consultant, shows Harris running 14 percentage points ahead of Trump.
One of the 11 Republicans charged in Arizona's fake lector scheme during the 2020 election pleaded guilty.