Hawkins to run for Cal City mayor against Kulikoff, Vasquez

KERO - Bakersfield Scripps

Marq Hawkins, who grew up in Compton, is running for mayor of California City against current mayor Kelly Kulikoff. Duane Vasquez says he's in the process of running for mayor.

