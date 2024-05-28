Hayden Hopkins Denies Report That She's Pregnant with Raiders Owner Mark Davis' Child: 'Wildly Untrue'

Hopkins was pictured sitting next to Davis in Dec. 2022, fueling rumors that the two were romantically involved

Hayden Hopkins/Instagram; Andy Lyons/Getty (L) Hayden Hopkins, (R) Mark Davis

Dancer Hayden Hopkins has spoken out to deny a recent report that she's pregnant by Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

On Monday, May 27, NFL blogger Dov Kleiman posted a since-deleted report on X (formerly known as Twitter) reporting that Hopkins, 26, was pregnant and insinuated that the Raiders owner was the father.

"Congrats! 26-year-old Hayden Hopkins, girlfriend of #Raiders owner Mark Davis (70), is pregnant. Happy for the power couple," the original post read. (Davis is actually 69 years old.)

Less than an hour after Kleiman's post, Hopkins took to social media to deny the claim.

Ethan Miller/Getty Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis

In a post on X, the former Cirque du Soleil dancer wrote, "Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildly untrue."



Hopkins explained, "I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner’s box with other friends."

In a second paragraph, the model wrote, "These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall xx."



Hopkins did not share the identity of her father's child beyond his first name, Joey. She also shared the message on her Instagram Stories.

Kleiman deleted his original post but has not clarified or acknowledged his previous report since Hopkins spoke out.

Davis and Hopkins were pictured together during the Raiders' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 4, 2022.

The image she posted from inside Davis' owner's box is still viewable in the "2022" Instagram Story highlight on her account.

Hopkins announced her pregnancy on Instagram on April 25. In a black-and-white photo of herself on the beach, the mother-to-be showed off her baby bump in a long white skirt and a white bra, and wrote, "Baby," in the caption.

