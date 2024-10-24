Hayes: Urgent hunt for lone suspect after child 'raped' at west London park

Police are hunting a lone man after a young girl said they were raped at a west London park early on Wednesday.

The victim, a girl under the age of sixteen, reported being attacked around 6.40am in Hayes End Park, Hillingdon, police said.

She is being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives said an urgent hunt was now ongoing for the suspect, a lone male.

An urgent investigation, supported by specialists from across the Met, is under way following a rape this morning in #Hayes End Park



Further details below. Anyone with information, please call 101 ref 1814/23oct. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers pic.twitter.com/esC5nWC9RK — Hillingdon Police (@MPSHillingdon) October 23, 2024

Further details are expected to be released later on Thursday about the investigation in an appeal. There have not yet been any arrests.

An urgent probe is underway, with additional police officers at the scene and in the local area throughout Thursday.

The community park is popular with families, and has a children's playground, football pitches and a ball court.

Officers appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious or has footage or information that may help catch the suspect to call 101 and quote CAD 1814/23oct.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers.