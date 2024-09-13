Hazy sunshine into this weekend, showers return in the forecast
Hazy sunshine into this weekend, showers return in the forecast
Hazy sunshine into this weekend, showers return in the forecast
It started with a melting glacier that set off a landslide, which triggered a tsunami. Then the Earth began to shake
A strong geomagnetic storm hitting Earth on Thursday may spark a solid display of northern lights over much of Canada
Tropical depression 7 may strengthen into Tropical Storm Gordon by Thursday night or Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
The crash is the latest instance of a Tesla electric vehicle fire requiring mass amounts water to extinguish.
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ileana formed Thursday off the Pacific coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said, and was heading on a forecast path that would take it over or near the resort-studded area of Los Cabos, on the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
Four plants used by wild gorillas in Gabon could be promising targets for future drug research, a new study says.
Francine is expected to dissipate Friday but Tropical Depression Seven could become Tropical Storm Gordon, according to the National Hurricane Center.
CALGARY — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a severe hail storm that battered Calgary last month is the second-costliest event in Canadian history.
(Bloomberg) -- After the world posted its worst year for wildfires, with an area roughly the size of Nicaragua scorched in 2023, one plane model has become the most important aircraft on Earth. Most Read from BloombergHousing’s Worst Crisis in Decades Reverberates Through 2024 RaceHow Americans Voted Their Way Into a Housing CrisisFrom Louisville, a Push to Plant Trees for Public HealthFor Tenants, AI-Powered Screening Can Be a New Barrier to HousingNYC Transit Capital Upgrades Face $27 Billion
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
Typhoon Yagi battered Vietnam at the weekend, killing nearly 200 people and causing major flooding. Hanoi evacuated thousands living near the Red River as water levels reached a 20-year high. The typhoon has taken a heavy toll on residents, some of whom have been left without electricity.
Thousands of people have fled from rapidly moving wildfires in California, Nevada and Oregon fueled by a late summer heat wave.
Charged particles crashing into Earth created strong solar storm conditions on Thursday, and a Geomagnetic Storm Watch continues through at least Friday for a renewed chance of seeing the Northern Lights.
On Friday, containment of the 51,884-acre Bridge fire increased to 3% after days of marching its way north over the Angeles and San Bernardino National forests.
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Severe flooding in northeastern Nigeria has left 30 people dead and affected more than a million others, authorities said on Wednesday.