HBO distresses viewers by cancelling ‘hilarious’ series after just one season

HBO has swung the axe on a “hilarious” new show after just one season.

It has been announced that the cable network has called time on The Franchise, a satirical show about the production of a superhero movie series.

Jo Brown created the comedy, which was produced by Sam Mendes and Thick of It and Veep’s Armando Iannucci. It starred Himesh Patel as the first assistant director who is run ragged by the assortment of characters around him, including the franchise’s lead star (Billy Magnussen) and its director (Daniel Brühl).

Also starring in the series were Lolly Adefope, Aya Cash, Jessica Hynes and Richard E Grant, who depicted a seasoned British actor who had sold out with his role in the fictional film at the show’s heart.

It marks HBO’s first cancellation of the year, with a spokesperson telling Deadline: “We’re so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the tremendously talented team behind The Franchise, especially Sam Mendes, Jon Brown, Armando Iannucci, and this hilarious ensemble of actors.

“While we won’t be moving forward with another season, we look forward to collaborating with all of them in the future.”

Himesh Patel in ‘The Franchise’ (HBO)

The Franchise launched in September and drew to a close in November. Its cancellation comes after Iannucci’s Avenue 5was also prematurely axed – although it received two seasons.

Fans of the show have been left distraught by the news, with one person exclaiming: “Damn, this show was hilarious and really well executed. I would love for another streaming service or company to pick it up and do another series or two.”

Collider writer Maggie Lovitt added: “I’m so damn sad that #TheFranchise got the axe. One of the funniest shows of 2024, and so accurate when it came to working on a set. And the BEST cast!!!”

Another complained that the series should have been given another season to find its feet, stating: “Shows just aren’t allowed to find their footing and audience anymore,” with one person agreeing that the show “had legs”.

“Such a shame! Actually really started enjoying it a few episodes in,” another viewer added.