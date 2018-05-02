HBO Renews ‘Westworld’ for Season 3...Even Though We're Still Trying to Keep Up with Season 2

Better get acquainted with Westworld’s confusing second season, because the series is nowhere near finished.

Yesterday, HBO announced that it renewed Westworld for a third season, and we can only imagine what showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have in store.

According to Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming, “It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

Although HBO didn’t announce when the third season will premiere, don’t hold your breath. It took the creators more than a year to film season two, considering they had to write the complex storyline before they could even think about starting production.

If the current season is any indication of what season three will look like, then we already know it will be wild. The second season of Westworld airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

