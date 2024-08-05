HBO sends The Last of Us fans into frenzy with first footage of season two

HBO has released first look footage for two of its most anticipated shows of next year.

In a new trailer, released as a preview of the streaming service’s 2024-2025 season, fans got a first glimpse at season three of The White Lotus and season two of The Last of Us.

Both shows are coming to Max next year, and are expected to be available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic.

The Last of Us – an adaptation of the zombie apocalypse video game – was a hit for the network when it was released in January last year, garnering critical acclaim and 24 nominations at the Emmy Awards.

The footage glimpsed in the preview shows the return of protagonists Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

Also glimpsed in the 20-second snippet were Isabela Merced as Dina, Ellie’s love interest, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, whom he previously lent his voice to in The Last of Us Part II video game.

Kathryn Dever is also seen for a split second in the role of Abby, and Catherine O’Hara in an unknown role that is yet to be confirmed.

In the trailer, O’Hara’s character is seen asking Joel: “Did you hurt her?” seemingly referring to Ellie.

Joel is then seen in tears, replying: “I saved her.” Fans of the game, however, will recall that Joel is supposed to address that line to his brother Tommy (portrayed by Gabriel Luna).

Players of the game have remarked on how similar the visuals of season two look to scenes from the video game. They have also urged viewers to prepare for an emotionally devastating second outing.

“Let me just say you’re not f***ing ready for what’s to come, arguably one of the hardest pills to swallow and I love every bit of it,” said one person.

Fans of The White Lotus also got a peek at the hugely anticipated third season of Mike White’s award-winning series, which is set in Thailand.

“What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,” one character is overheard saying in the snippet, which includes scenes set in luxurious hotels and a Muay Thai boxing ring.

Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarznegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola all featured in the brief clip, alongside returning season one star Natasha Rothwell.

It’s an action-packed year ahead for Max, which has several brand new shows in the pipeline including Colin Farrell’s The Penguin (19 September), Dune: Prophecy (November), The Franchise, and Creature Commandos (December).

Next year, fans can expect to see Duster, The Pitt, and the Stephen King adaptation It: Welcome to Derry.

Viewers may be surprised to see a teaser for Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which has not had much promotion in the run-up to release next year.

The preview also teased forthcoming seasons of Industry, My Brilliant Friend, Harley Quinn, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and The Gilded Age.