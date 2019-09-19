HBO Sports Rides With Red Bull’s Mountain Biking Doc ‘Any One Of Us’

Click here to read the full article.

HBO Sports has picked up SXSW doc Any One Of Us, produced by Red Bull Films, which chronicles pro mountain biker Paul Basagoitia’s journey to recovery after a devastating spinal cord injury.

The feature marks the first partnership between HBO Sports and Red Bull Films. Directed by Fernando Villena, it also features a host of spinal cord injury survivors.

More from Deadline

The film will debut on October 29 on HBO it was announced today by Peter Nelson, Executive Vice President, HBO Sports. Pic is produced by Ben Bryan and Nate Nash; executive producers are Scott Bradfield, Charlie Rosene, Jim Sayer, Paul Basagoitia, Aaron Lutze and Werner Brell; for HBO, executive producers are Peter Nelson and Rick Bernstein.

“Any One Of Us is an incredibly raw, emotional, and impactful film,” said Nelson. “Paul’s story is unforgettable, and an extraordinary case study of what SCI survivors deal with on a daily basis as they work to recover from their injuries. We are proud to be associated with Red Bull Films and this production, and are excited for our HBO audience to discover this story.”

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.