HBO Teases Catherine O’Hara’s ‘The Last of Us’ Role, First Footage Of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, ‘A Knight of Seven Kingdoms’

HBO is gearing up to bring back all our favorites, as well as a few fun new titles.

In a new spot for Max‘s 2024-’25 season, the streamer teased exciting first look footage of The White Lotus season 3, And Just Like That… season 3 and The Last of Us season 2, all coming to the streaming platform in 2025.

More from Deadline

Culminating with footage from the post-apocalyptic video game adaptation’s highly-anticipated sophomore season, the teaser shares a first look at Catherine O’Hara‘s mysterious character as she asks Joel (Pedro Pascal), “Did you hurt her?” Seemingly referring to Ellie (Bella Ramsey), he tearfully responds, “I saved her.” Fans of the game will recall that Joel is supposed to say that line to his brother Tommy, who was portrayed by Gabriel Luna in season 1.

The White Lotus footage revealed a first look at newcomers Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola, as well as returning season 1 star Natasha Rothwell.

The promo also teased new seasons of Industry (returning Aug. 11), Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears (Aug. 6), My Brilliant Friend (Sept. 9), Harley Quinn (November), The Sex Lives of College Girls (coming soon) and The Gilded Age (2025).

Additionally, the video featured first-look footage at new shows The Penguin (Sept. 19), Dune: Prophecy (November), The Franchise (coming soon) and Creature Commandos (December), as well as the upcoming 2025 slate: Duster, The Pitt, It: Welcome to Derry and Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.