Head of Canada's diplomatic service holds interference briefing for foreign diplomats

OTTAWA — The head of Canada's diplomatic service briefed international envoys on foreign interference last month as the intense focus on the issue across the country created confusion among some diplomats about where their work might cross the line from influence into meddling.

David Morrison, the deputy minister of Global Affairs Canada, told The Canadian Press in an interview that there is a difference between interference and influence, the latter of which is the job of a diplomat.

"The public inquiry and the coverage of it may have created some uncertainty," he said. "Diplomats had legitimate questions as to where we draw the line in Canada, and we tried to be very clear on that."

The Liberals called a commission of inquiry into foreign interference last year following media reports and pressure from opposition parties. A final report is due by the end of January.

An interim report released in May said foreign meddling by China, India, Russia or others did not affect the overall results of the 2019 and 2021 general elections. Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said it was possible — but not certain — that outcomes in a small number of ridings were affected by interference.

In his interview on Tuesday, Morrison stressed that "Canadians can have absolute confidence in the integrity of our last two general elections."

During his testimony at the inquiry in October, Morrison mentioned he planned to brief diplomats about the matter, and he held that briefing on Nov. 21.

Ahead of each of the last three federal elections, Global Affairs Canada sent what's called a diplomatic circular, essentially a formal notice to all accredited diplomatic missions, outlining that Ottawa expects them not to endorse or finance any political parties or groups.

At the Nov. 21 briefing, Morrison told foreign diplomats that they can publicly endorse or oppose a Canadian government policy, but they can't spread disinformation to discredit a particular party or "undermine public confidence" in Canadian democracy.

A slideshow shared at the briefing notes that concerns about interference since 2021 "are broader than only elections" and the "strained geopolitical context … heightens vulnerabilities" for Canada, with its many diaspora communities.

The slideshow encourages "overt engagement" with Canadians and officials, such as hosting events or taking a position on Canada's national priorities.

But it says that "clandestine influence" such as influencing a nomination race or running an online disinformation campaign is out of bounds, as is "clandestine, deceptive or threatening behaviour."

Also wrong would be "obfuscating foreign-state involvement in activities," funding candidates directly or through in-kind contributions, and "deception meant to manipulate individuals in Canada."

Larisa Galadza, who helps run the department's democratic resilience bureau, told foreign diplomats that more public awareness of interference makes clear that it is important to avoid even the perception of crossing the line.

Her speaking notes, which Morrison provided, say that Canada is "increasing our efforts to set expectations."

"This briefing is an indication of how seriously we are taking this issue," Galadza's notes said.

She noted that "seeking to control or unduly influence members of a diaspora community" is unacceptable, and that immigrants have the right to be vocally critical of their homeland.

Her notes say diplomats can lobby an MP but cannot "convey threats or offer rewards in exchange for their support."

And all of these activities, she noted, are just as unacceptable if done through proxies.

Morrison said such communication is necessary, as the international agreements governing the roles of diplomats apply everywhere but aren't consistently understood.

"There's a wide range of opinions as to what is influence and what is interference," he said, noting some countries see the limit of what's acceptable as measures beyond what Canadians would tolerate.

"In some national contexts, interference is taken to mean monkeying around with ballot boxes," he said.

Morrison said the session started by "acknowledging that the definitions were not agreed, but that this was our home turf, and we wanted to make certain everyone understood the rules" in Canada.

"We made it very clear that, having now given fair warning, if accredited diplomats engage in the kinds of behaviour that we described as being outside of the lines, they could expect to hear from us."

Global Affairs does not monitor the behaviour of foreign diplomats in Canada, but the department's regional teams are in frequent contact with diplomatic missions and security officials alert the department whenever they find concerning activity.

Morrison said his department uses a range of approaches to have foreign states understand Canada's perspective on acceptable activity.

While a formal summons gets media attention, the department can also call in an ambassador to meet with someone ranking from Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly down to a junior desk officer, based on how serious the situation is.

Global Affairs Canada can expel diplomats or close embassies abroad, but it can also try making its point in an informal chat at a cocktail reception.

"The essence of diplomacy is to be constantly communicating and that happens classically in diplomatic circles at social events and dinners," he said.

In February, senior diplomat Weldon Epp testified to Parliament that the Justice Department and the RCMP have undertaken workshops with the Indian government, "to explain what our standards legally would be" for extraditing people to India for terrorism charges.

"How India defines extremism or even terrorism does not always compute in our legal system," Weldon Epp told MPs at the time.

Looking ahead to the next federal election, Morrison said he's most concerned about emboldened hostile states using artificial intelligence in their attacks. He particularly worries about deepfakes, which are spoof videos and images that can dupe people into thinking politicians said or did certain things they didn't.

"The foreign interference that we have seen is continuing to evolve," he said. "Our defences against it will need to continue to evolve as well."

